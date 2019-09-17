NORMAN — Kenneth Murray doesn’t care about living up to any preseason hype.
Oklahoma’s middle linebacker isn’t interested in tallying up his tackle total. The junior has more important goals.
“I like winning, to be honest,” Murray said this week. “I like playing defense the way we’ve been playing defense. Really. I don’t worry about stats.
“I'm worried about getting this defense to the level of play that we need to play with and I know that if I continue to do my job, then all the plays that I need to make, all the big plays that I need to make, they'll come.”
While Murray still leads the team in tackles, the number only sits at 22. After three games last season, he had 47 stops including a school-record 28 stops against Army.
Murray is still making an impact. He has three tackles-for-loss, which is second behind Jalen Redmond’s 4.5 TFLs this season. He’s also visibly playing faster.
It’s also noticeable that Murray isn’t on the field as much this season. A main reason is because of the large leads during the opening three games. It’s also because the coaches are choosing to rotate more players at all positions.
Murray said from a competitive standpoint, he would like to play every snap, but also credits inside linebacker coach Brian Odom for his plan of keeping his players fresh.
“Going into the Orange Bowl last year, I was at like (964) snaps. Just trying to steal a few snaps here and there, just keep a little bit off my legs,” Murray said. “With the group that we have now, we have the ability to do that. Everybody can really play. It's been good. Really just trusting him and trusting what he wants to do, and knowing that he has my best interests in sight.”
Murray said that Odom wants him on his hip on the sideline and prepared to re-enter if needed. The biggest thing, he said, has been trust.
Murray hasn’t seen much fourth-quarter action this season because double-digit leads have been normal.
“That's the route, if I had to choose every week how it would be, it would be like that, because everybody gets to play. That means we're playing great ball on defense and going out and doing what we need to do,” he said. “End of the day, it's never about me. It's about the defense, being a leader of this defense. I care about how this defense performs. I care about what we put on tape so that's what I'm gonna continue to harp on.
“It's not gonna matter about any amount of tackles, any amount of sacks or anything like that. I know at the end of the day, if I do my job, it really doesn't matter about stats. It matters about how the defense performs.”