Latrell McCutchin, a four-star cornerback from Austin, Texas, announced on Saturday that he will play football at Oklahoma.
The 6-1, 175-pounder was an Alabama commit for eight months before reopening his recruitment on March 1. His final decision came between the Crimson Tide and OU.
McCutchin missed his junior season after suffering an ACL tear. According to Rivals, he is the nation’s sixth-best recruit at cornerback and the No. 66 prospect overall.
The cornerback position has a significant need for depth for the Sooners. In the Peach Bowl loss against LSU, Oklahoma only had three scholarship cornerbacks.
McCutchin could be the first recruit of a busy Saturday. All eyes now turn to five-star quarterback Caleb Williams, who many speculate will pick OU during an 8 p.m. announcement.