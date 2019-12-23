ATLANTA — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed that Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges will not be available during Saturday’s Peach Bowl game against LSU.
“The availability of the three guys that you mentioned, the three guys that have been in question, those guys won’t play,” Riley said during a Monday news conference.
Riley didn’t go into detail about the reasoning for the suspension. It has been reported the three players have been suspended for failing a drug test.
“I don’t air guys’ dirty laundry out,” Riley said. “You guys know me well enough. They get that enough in this world. They won’t be available to play.”
The three players made the trip to Atlanta and will continue to practice with the team, Riley said during a 10-minute session with reporters Monday afternoon.
Perkins, a defensive end, is the Sooners’ leader in sacks this season. Stevenson is the backup running back, while Bridges’ biggest impact has been on special teams.
Gallery: A look at the LSU-OU series
1950 Sugar Bowl
The famous "spy photo" - despite appearances, Dr. C. B. McDonald is not rearing back to punch (LSU fan and spy) "Piggy" Barnes, he has just snatched a handkerchief from Barnes' face on Dec. 31, 1949. Barnes was taking photos of Sooner football practice in Biloxi, Miss., before the 1950 Sugar Bowl game with LSU. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1950 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma City athletic fans for some time have been calling Dr. C. B. McDonald "coach" as result of his keen interest in the University of Oklahoma football team. Here he is shown going through one of his pet plays with a group of OU gridmen during a workout in Biloxi, Miss. ahead of the 1950 Sugar Bowl. From left are Gene Heape, Bill Price, Harold "Bud" Hoofnagle, McDonald, Jack Lockett, Dick Heatly and Bert Clark. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1950 Sugar Bowl
Darrel Royal, the cabey University of Oklahoma quarterback from Hollis in fine fettle as the Sooners completed Sugar bowl drills at Biloxi on Dec. 30, 1949. Photo via The Oklahoma archives
1950 Sugar Bowl
Jim Owens, Oklahoma's husky end, climbs into shoulder pads for the last heavy work Dec. 30, 1949 before the Sooners moved into New Orleans Sunday for their Sugar bowl showdown with LSU. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1950 Sugar Bowl
Two wives of University of Oklahoma football players now in training at Biloxi, Miss., for the Sugar Bowl game against Louisiana State University, give Sooner coach Bud Wilkinson the lowdown on how to handle their husbands during practice on Dec. 29, 1949. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1950 Sugar Bowl
From Dec. 2, 1949: The 150-piece University of Oklahoma marching band hit a sour note when it learned it would not accompany the Sooner football-team to the 1950 Sugar bowl game in New Orleans. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1950 Sugar Bowl
Coach Gaynell Tinsley leans against the fence and gathers his LSU football team around for final instructions on the eve of the Sugar Bowl game in Baton Rouge, La., on Jan. 1, 1950. The team will leave in the morning for New Orleans. AP File Photo
1950 Sugar Bowl
In this Jan. 2, 1950 file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Darrell Royal (11) sweeps around the LSU line on his way to a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans. Royal, who won two national championships and turned the Texas program into a national power, died early Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, at age 88 of complications from cardiovascular disease, school spokesman Bill Little said. Royal also had suffered from Alzheimer's disease. AP File Photo
1950 Sugar Bowl
The two top coaches of America got together in January 1950 in New York when Oklahoma's Bud Wilkinson. left, was honored as coach of the year. Here Wilkinson, whose Sooners ranked second in the nation and repeated with a Sugar bowl win, is congratulated by coach Frank Leahy of Notre Dame, whose Irish were voted No. 1 the annual press poll. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1950 Sugar Bowl
These two Buds (Buddy Jones and Bud Wilkinson) are elated over the University of Oklahoma's 35-0 victory over Louisiana State in 1950's Sugar bowl game in New Orleans. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
1950 Sugar Bowl
Leon Heath, center, receives the Warren V. Miller Memorial trophy from Herbert A. Benson, left, chairman and Frank V. Schauh, right, president of the Mid-Winter Sports association, at the 1950 Sugar bowl victory dinner in New Orleans. Photo via The Oklahoman archives.
2004 Sugar Bowl
OKlahoma Head Coach Bob Stoops and Louisiana State Head Coach Nick Saban (left) pose with the National Championship trophy on Jan 3, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Louisiana State Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp speaks to the media during a press conference on Jan 1, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma Fan Russell Ross, of Kailua Hawaii, yells for the Sooners during a pep rally on the Riverwalk in new Orleans on Jan. 3, 2004. Ross, a native of Lenapah, Oklahoma, came to New Orleans from Hawaii to attend the Sugar Bowl. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma fan Dustin Stearman, of Columbia, Missouri, holds up his OU flag as he walks up the ramp to enter the Superdome about an hour and a half before kickoff at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. on Jan 4, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Banners welcoming Oklahoma fans hang inside the Hilton New Orleans Riverside on Jan. 1, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Dressed in an Oklahoma University/Sugar Bowl cap, bellhop Allen Guajardo loads up a guest's car outside the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
John Clanton
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma player Chad Pendleton, of Sapulpa, reads to Jaleel Henry (age 4) and Trashonde Henry (age 4) during a visit to the West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana on Jan 1, 2004. Players visited with and signed autographs for patients, employees and employees children. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma Head Coach Bob Stoops signs autographs at the West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana on Jan. 1, 2004. Stoops and several players visited with and signed autographs for patients, employees and employees children. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
An official tries to pull Oklahoma Head coach Bob Stoops off the field as he argues a call during the Sooners game against Louisiana State at the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 4, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma's Kejuan Jones tries to find his way through the Louisiana State defense during the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 4, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma's Dan Cody tries to pull down Louisiana State's Mike Mauck during the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 4, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma's Teddy Lehman tries to tackle Louisiana State's Skyler Green during the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 4, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma's quarterback Jason White fires a pass that was intercepted by Louisiana State's Corey Webster during the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 4, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
2004 Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma's Jason White leaves the field following Louisiana State's win during the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 4, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
