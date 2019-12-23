Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks back to the sideline after a play during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

ATLANTA — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed that Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges will not be available during Saturday’s Peach Bowl game against LSU.

“The availability of the three guys that you mentioned, the three guys that have been in question, those guys won’t play,” Riley said during a Monday news conference.

Riley didn’t go into detail about the reasoning for the suspension. It has been reported the three players have been suspended for failing a drug test.

“I don’t air guys’ dirty laundry out,” Riley said. “You guys know me well enough. They get that enough in this world. They won’t be available to play.”

The three players made the trip to Atlanta and will continue to practice with the team, Riley said during a 10-minute session with reporters Monday afternoon.

Perkins, a defensive end, is the Sooners’ leader in sacks this season. Stevenson is the backup running back, while Bridges’ biggest impact has been on special teams.

