NORMAN — Imagine Oklahoma allowing a touchdown on Houston’s opening drive on Sunday night.
There are no third-down stops by the Sooners’ defense. There are a few missed tackles. It looks eerily similar to OU football in 2018.
Is it cause for panic? Not in Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s eyes.
He remembers the 2015 season opener against Akron. Then the Sooners’ offensive coordinator in his first game, things were sluggish behind new quarterback Baker Mayfield. Midway through the second quarter, OU only held a 3-0 lead over the Zips.
Riley has faith in new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and the Sooners’ personnel.
The Oklahoma coach chuckled when asked his thoughts if Houston has a good offensive performance against his team.
"Game 1, it doesn't matter if they go well or don't go well, one thing you can guarantee is it's going to be complete overreaction by the public on every part of it,” Riley said during his Monday news conference. “That's just the nature of the beast that we deal with. For us, Houston is certainly, I think fair to say more of a challenge offensively than what we saw in our nonconference last year. I don't think there's any doubt about that especially with the quarterback (D’Eriq King). He's a game-changer for them. But we're going to go play this one as hard as we can and then we'll get ready for the next one."
It took time for the Sooners to gain traction on offense. By the end of the season, the team was playing in the College Football Playoff.
While talk of a CFP appearance this season shouldn’t be approached this early, it will be important for the defense to show improvement.
Neville Gallimore, a senior defensive lineman, is looking forward to creating building blocks on that side of the ball.
“At the end of the day it comes down to playing ball,” Gallimore said. “We’ve been through a lot as a team, we’ve all grown together. It’s about trusting each other and trusting the coaches. It’s football, right? So there’s always going to be opportunities to make plays, it’s just about making the most of it and not getting sidetracked (while) focusing on the task.”
There could be ups and downs, especially during the first month, but Riley is ready to weather any storms.
"We've got expectations on how we can play here in the beginning. I expect us to play well, but I also know to build this thing the way we want to build it, it's going to be a process,” Riley said.
“I know I had this process a lot when we came in in 2015 on the other side of the ball. We weren't very good there in the beginning. I'm not saying that's where we're going to be right now. I think we have plenty capability to be pretty good right now, but it's a process. When it is year one, it's going to be about consistent improvement. You certainly want to go get off to a great start.”
What would Riley deem as positive for the defense against the Cougars?
It’s communication against an up-tempo defense. It is flying around to the football to create turnovers or negative plays. It’s tackling well.
Those ingredients would put a smile on the faces of Riley and Grinch.
“That’s been a big emphasis for us and that’s been a big emphasis in bringing this group here that we did. We know how important that is in this day and age of football. We need do those things,” Riley said. “I’m not going to say we’re going to do them at an end-of-season level, but we expect to do them at a high level on Sunday.”