Lincoln Riley received clarification from the Big 12 Conference regarding Saturday’s onside kick review that ended all hopes for an Oklahoma comeback in a 48-41 loss at Kansas State.
The Sooners recovered a kick with one minute, 43 seconds remaining in regulation, but upon instant replay review, it was determined that OU’s Trejan Bridges touched the ball inside the 10-yard barrier, which nullified the recovery.
It also appeared that a Kansas State player engaged with Bridges but that couldn’t be factored in during video review, Riley said.
“They miss a call on the field, reviewed it and the determination was they could add illegal touching after that but they could not factor in – because of the restrictions of replay – could not factor in if he was blocked or not,” Riley said during a Big 12 teleconference call on Monday. “That’s kind of how I understood it. It’s unfortunate that it was missed on the field. It’s a tough call, it’s a bang-bang call. It’s happening pretty fast.
“When it went to replay, it just kind of one of those gray areas or one of those areas where, at least the rules right now, prevent replay from looking at it or from being able to decide if he was blocked or not. It was a restriction of the rules in replay that just did not go in our favor.”
Riley later added, “When it gets to replay situations like that, from what we've been told, is they are not allowed to rule on if the kicking team player was blocked or not. All they are allowed to rule on is if you touched the ball.”
Referee Reggie Smith ruled that the initial kick was a “legal recovery by Oklahoma” and that the play would be reviewed. Bridges’ right knee touched the ball but he also appeared to collide with a Kansas State player moments before the contact.
The Big 12’s officiating replay center in Dallas also examined the play.
After the review, Smith announced the ball was “illegally touched” by Bridges, resulting in a Kansas State possession.
According to Rule 2-11-4-c in the NCAA football handbook, forced touching results when a player’s contact with the ball is because of an opponent blocking him into it or the ball being batted or illegally kicked into him by an opponent.
“If the touching is forced, the player in question by rule has not touched the ball,” the rule states.
Asked by a pool reporter whether the forced touching rule was applicable to the play, Smith said: “We did consider all aspects of forced touching. However, based on Rule 2-11-4-c, this is why we came to the decision that we came to. Rule 2-11-4-c was the primary determination for considering forced touching.”
The Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks will speak to the media via teleconference later this morning.