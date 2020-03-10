NORMAN — Could COVID-19 impact Oklahoma’s spring football schedule?
Following Tuesday’s opening day of spring practice, coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the coronavirus issue surrounding the country.
Earlier in the day, the MAC and Big West announced that their conference basketball tournaments would be played without fans in the stands. The University of Cincinnati declared that it was canceling its spring football game amid the outbreak.
Riley was asked if he was concerned about the status of Oklahoma’s spring game on April 18.
“I’m not worried about it,” Riley said. “I’m not a health expert. More importantly, I follow what our country and then, here closer, what our university administrators decide.
“We’re trying to protect our guys right now more than anything. Our immediate focus is spring break, where these guys are traveling … even in the last week, it’s been kind of a constant. It’s changed quite a bit in the last week. We’re trying to just educate those guys and make sure they are safe during that time. That’s the main focus right now.”
On Tuesday, the University of Oklahoma urged students to take course materials and devices needed for their classes home during the spring break holiday, which begins Monday.
There’s a possibility that online classes could be needed for students when school is scheduled to resume on March 23.
OU is scheduled to return to spring football practices that week.
Riley said there are a couple of options on the table if the traditional class sessions are interrupted.
“One is not having classes, but some events like this, (in) a controlled environment like we can create here potentially it would allow you to still get work in,” Riley said. “The other option is closing it completely. We’ll have to adjust.”
In 2015, the football program didn’t practice for a week in protest of an incident surrounding a racist chant involving the OU chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Riley said an adjustment was made during those spring drills, proving that schedule changes can be altered if necessary.
Riley said a number of recruits visited the team’s first practice on Tuesday. The coronavirus hasn’t affected the recruiting visits so far.
“We’ve had maybe even more than normal. Some of that is due to the February dead period and guys not being able to come then,” Riley said. “Some of it can be expected. We’ve had a lot of guys here in the last few weeks and expect a lot more. We haven’t had any issues there.”
Riley said his coaches haven’t had travel plans changed because of the coronavirus.
“Obviously 99.9% of our recruiting is done here in the U.S.,” Riley said. “As long as it stays relatively controlled there … if it’s like it is right now, it’s not going to affect us, but we are certainly going to keep tabs on it to make sure that coaches are safe.”