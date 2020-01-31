Oklahoma has made a youth movement on its coaching staff.
For the first time since 1999 – Bob Stoops’ first season guiding the football program – the Sooners will not have a coach at least 50 years old.
Jamar Cain was officially announced as the 10th and final member of OU’s 2020 coaching staff on Friday. The 40-year-old will coach outside linebackers.
Earlier this week, DeMarco Murray was introduced as the Sooners’ running backs coach. Murray will turn 32 in two weeks.
The oldest coaches currently on staff are Bill Bedenbaugh and Cale Gundy, who are 47 years old. Murray is the youngest. Head coach Lincoln Riley is 36.
Oklahoma has always had a veteran coach on its staff since the turn of the century. Bobby Jack Wright was the program’s oldest (49) in Stoops’ debut season. Lincoln Riley has had older coaches like Tim Kish and Ruffin McNeill on his recent staffs.
Cain’s hiring will bring the average age of the Sooners’ staff to 39.9 years old.
Cain comes to Norman after serving as Arizona State’s defensive line coach in 2019. He served at the same capacity at Fresno State in 2017-18 and was the defensive ends coach at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State between 2014-16.
"I'm really excited to bring Jamar on board," Riley said in a statement. "He's a talented coach who's gained tremendous experience early in his career. He's a dynamic recruiter and has a great track record of developing defensive talent at each of his stops. He's going to be an excellent addition to our staff, and we're happy to welcome him, his wife DeCarla and their children to the OU family."
Cain is replacing McNeill, who stepped away last week to care for his 85-year-old father in North Carolina.
"It was just an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Cain said. "Once Coach Riley and Coach (Alex) Grinch reached out I thought this was perfect for my family. In the end, when you look at it, there's only one Oklahoma and you can't turn that down.
"I'm just going to try to add to what's already there. I'm going to have a relentless attitude, be as detailed as possible and try to build lasting relationships with the players and coaches. I can't wait to get started."
Cain’s familiarity with the state of California should boost OU’s recruiting footprint. The coach brings a reputation as a strong recruiter, which fits Riley’s blueprint for his program.
Cain is a native of Sacramento, Calif. He played two seasons at Sacramento City College before wrapping up his career at New Mexico State, where he was a 2002 graduate.
Cain also has coached at Wyoming (2013, defensive line), Cal Poly (2009-12, defensive line) and Missouri State (2006-08).
Cain’s salary was unannounced. He reportedly made $290,000 at Arizona State last season. McNeill earned $575,000 this past season.