NORMAN — Lincoln Riley’s final words on the Oklahoma quarterback competition won by Jalen Hurts echoed what fans have heard from him in recent years.
“(Hurts) was just slightly better here as it went on,” Riley explained Tuesday following practice. “Probably the closest (competition) we’ve had since I’ve been at Oklahoma, I would say for sure.”
Hurts beat out redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and freshman Spencer Rattler for the vacant job. Riley said Mordecai will be the backup quarterback for the Sept. 1 opener against Houston.
The OU coach said Hurts was “just a little bit better.” The decision had nothing to do with experience, he added, following the graduate transfer’s successful career at Alabama.
“And it was kind of down there to the wire. I thought there were days, honestly, each of them had days when they were the best quarterback. Jalen just had a few more,” Riley said. “Jalen, his down days, when maybe he wasn’t his best, those were better than the other two right now at this point.
“With the guy’s experience, that’s not surprising. Again, experience didn’t make a factor in the decision. It showed some that even not at his best, he was still playing at a pretty high level.”
Last year, Kyler Murray was named the starter over Austin Kendall in an Aug. 22 announcement.
Riley’s words then were similar to what he said on Tuesday.
“I just think, as we looked at the whole body of work, that (Murray) was just slightly ahead of Austin,” Riley said in 2018. “It was a very close one, like I told you guys the other day, it was very close. It stayed that way. It was one of the closest that I’ve been involved with. They both did a tremendous job.
“At the end of the day, only one can do it. We’ll need them both to be successful this year, we know. Kyler is going to be the guy right now.”
Murray went on to win the Heisman Trophy and become the top overall draft pick in the NFL draft. Kendall transferred from OU and was named West Virginia’s starting quarterback on Tuesday.
Riley, upon his arrival in 2015, was charged with rejuvenating OU’s slumbering offense. His quarterback room included two-year starter Trevor Knight, Cody Thomas and incoming transfer Baker Mayfield, another future Heisman Trophy winner.
The trio battled it out, and Riley went public with his quarterback choice on Aug. 24, 2015.
Riley said Mayfield’s experience with Texas Tech’s Air Raid offense during his freshman season didn’t have a ton to do with the decision.
“Baker was able to minimize his mistakes a fraction more than those guys did and that’s probably the biggest reason we made the decision,” Riley said prior to making his debut as OU’s offensive coordinator in that 2015 season.
Fast forward to this week. Riley said Hurt distanced himself at the end of fall camp. The decision wasn’t settled until last weekend’s scrimmage.
Telling Mordecai and Rattler his decision wasn’t easy (“It’s also one fun conversation and a few not-fun conversations,” Riley said), but he expects both players to be prepared moving forward.
“They all handled it well. They certainly did. Tanner handled it well. He’s probably more motivated than he was before, which if you’re a true competitor, that’s what you’re going to do,” Riley said. “And I would expect nothing less of him. And I feel the same way kind of about Spencer, too. Spencer’s a little newer to the situation, but he’s very, very eager and excited. Those guys are team guys and supportive.
“We’ve had good quarterback play and guys that have stayed healthy,” Riley added. “You don’t always have that combination. I fully expect that we will, but you have to be ready. This game presents all kinds of stuff. I know we’ve got three guys in there that no doubt can go play and play extremely well right now.”