Don't expect to see Oklahoma football players showing off the "horns down" hand gesture during Saturday's football game.
OU football coach Lincoln Riley was asked how he would handle that situation given that a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty could be issued.
"Our players won't do it. Just like the Big 12 (championship) game," Riley said during his Monday news conference.
The Sooners defeated the Longhorns in last year's title game, just weeks after the Big 12 Conference announced a penalty could be called against offenders.
Visitors to the University of Oklahoma were greeted by a sign attached to the iconic “Seed Sower” statue. The banner was directed at Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who made comments last year saying that he would remember anyone who disrespected the Longhorns with the gesture.
“@Sehlinger3: Our horns are still down. #BeatTexas” is what the white-on-crimson sign said with a upside-down Longhorns logo as the centerpiece.
After West Virginia players threw down “Horns Down” hand gestures after a 2018 win over the Longhorns, Ehlinger said in a now-deleted tweet: “I remember every single team/player that disrespects the rich tradition of the University of Texas by putting the Horns down. Do not think it will be forgotten in the future.”