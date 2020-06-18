Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
“We’ve had a player or two that has either been exposed or has tested positive for this thing just like everyone else has,” Riley said during the phone interview. “The difference for us is our players aren’t all here together. They haven’t exposed or potentially infected a bunch of other players here.”
While many other schools already have brought student-athletes back to campus — with positive tests being recorded inside many programs — OU announced it would not welcome players back until July 1.
“If we brought our guys in on June 1 or even as little as a week ago, there’s less than we would have known. I do feel like we’re more educated,” Riley said. “Does that mean it’s going to be 100 percent? No. But I do feel like we’re more prepared on two fronts. We obviously made this decision to prepare for the pandemic and all that’s going on. I do feel like that’s going to be a positive.
“Also with all that’s going on in our country, it’s given ourselves as a staff time to prepare in a few certain areas … to help prepare with what’s going on with the racial injustice issue across our country to prepare and make sure we have the best environment possible when our guys get back to town as well.”
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council approved a football model to begin a six-week workout plan to prepare for the 2020 football season.
Beginning on July 24, there is a two-week stretch when schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable related activities per week, including up to eight hours of weight training and conditioning, up to six hours of walk-throughs (which may include the use of a football) and up to six hours of meetings. Student-athletes are required to have at least two days off during the 14-day period.
Riley said barring a bunch of major outbreaks, it’s enough time to get his players prepared to play a 2020 football season.
“I think everybody’s concern is that you have an outbreak or all of the sudden you have a lot of cases and you don’t have the time that you thought you would,” he said. “I think everybody, regardless of when you bring them in, has that concern. I think any league, any sport is going to have that.”
2019 OU football season recap: The next step after another Big 12 and College Football Playoff berth
Memorable moments: A ring for the thumb
Another CFP appearance:
December in New York City:
Three questions about 2019: Was the season a success?
2. What went right?
3. What went wrong?
What to expect in 2020:
What to expect in 2020 (continued):
Top returners: Kennedy Brooks
Top returners: DaShaun White
Top returners: Creed Humphrey
Biggest losses: CeeDee Lamb
Biggest losses: Kenneth Murray
Biggest losses: Parnell Motley
Postseason awards: Offensive MVP: CeeDee Lamb
Defensive MVP: Kenneth Murray
Assistant of the year: Alex Grinch
Newcomer of the year: Jalen Hurts
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!