NORMAN – Lincoln Riley will be looking to fill an Oklahoma assistant coach position for the fourth consecutive year.
On Saturday, Texas announced that Jay Boulware will become the program’s associate head coach for special teams and tight ends coach. The move reunites Boulware with his alma mater.
Shortly after Riley was named head coach in 2017, he introduced Ruffin McNeill to the staff. In 2018, Shane Beamer was added.
Riley overhauled the defense before the 2019 campaign. He named Alex Grinch (defensive coordinator), Brian Odom (linebackers) and Roy Manning (cornerbacks to the staff).
Riley was asked shortly after the Peach Bowl loss if he anticipated any staff changes during the off-season.
“You got to see how that goes,” Riley said. “When you have the success we’ve had, a number of our guys are going to get contacted, interviewed, that just goes with the territory. And we’ve got good coaches, we have a lot of guys on staff that’ll be head coaches or that’ll be coordinators.”
Boulware had spent the past seven seasons with the Sooners and has been OU’s running backs coach and special teams coordinator.
"I've been watching this (Texas) program from afar since the day I left there in the spring of 1997, and I've always had it in my mind that I would like to come back someday and help Texas win a national championship," Boulware said.
"I love everything about the University of Texas, and I'm looking forward to working closely with coach (Tom) Herman, with our special teams, and obviously coaching our tight ends to put together a product on the field that's the best in the country. I couldn't be more excited, and I can't wait to get started."
Boulware joins Jay Norvell in movement from OU to Texas on the following season. Norvell was dismissed as OU’s co-offensive coordinator after the 2014 season and became the Longhorns’ wide receivers coach in 2015.
Cale Gundy (who joined OU's staff in 1999) and Bill Bedenbaugh (2013) are the only assistants remaining who began working at Oklahoma prior to Riley's arrival as offensive coordinator in 2015.