ATLANTA - Lincoln Riley won’t call the 2019 football season a rebuilding year, and says he’s proud of his Oklahoma team.
Riley spent about 20 minutes with media members on Sunday morning, 12 hours following the Sooners’ 63-28 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl.
“I don’t want to say rebuilding year; that isn’t the right word. It’s never that here,” Riley said. “But there was a lot of turnover for this team this season. For this team, with all the new pieces and all the turnover and all the things that we replaced, to do what this team did, it’s a bad taste in your mouth from last night, but this team did a heck of a job getting here, and that’s the truth.”
Riley completed his third season as head coach. Each team finished 12-2 and lost in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.
He wouldn’t say that this year was his most challenging as a head coach.
“Dealing with the amount of injuries and things like that that we did, sure, that weighs on you. But the flip side of that is kind of seeing how our team fought through all that and all the new and all the change and found ways to win was kind of invigorating, too. I mean, it was fun,” Riley said.
“Every year is challenging. To win like we have is, I know people take it for granted, but it’s frickin’ hard to do … I know we all want to take that next step. And everybody in this program wants to, and everybody knows that we’re going to. But it’s been pretty good, too. But they’re all hard, man. Every single one.”
LSU was the best team that Oklahoma’s played in four CFP appearances, Riley said.
Not having key players in Delarrin Turner-Yell (injured), Brendan Radley-Hiles (targeting ejection) and Ronnie Perkins (suspension) hurt the Sooners, the coach said. Combine that with outstanding play by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and it was the perfect storm.
OU didn’t make enough competitive plays on defense, Riley said. They “giftwrapped” plays for LSU on both sides of the ball with defensive buts and missing key throws on offense. Riley pointed out a gadget play to Jeremiah Hall that was tipped by a defender. He said it would have been a “monster play.”
"People aren’t going to want to hear this: There were very, very makeable opportunities there to make it a very competitive game, and I felt like with the way we practiced, if we could get it into the second half within striking distance that we could absolutely have a shot,” Riley said. “But (LSU is) good. They are.”