Lincoln Riley wants football season to proceed this fall.
The Oklahoma coach understands that COVID-19 numbers will have to lower nationwide for that to happen and wearing masks plays a role in slowing down the virus.
On Thursday night, Riley said he wore a mask while attending his daughter’s softball game.
It’s an example that he wants to make for his team. Educating about how the virus is spread and taking precautions is important to him.
“Our deal is trying to educate and trying to make sure that they understand the repercussions of their actions, and understand that the definition of that has changed. In everything you do, you've got to first think about, am I exposing myself, my family members, my teammates, potentially jeopardizing all this?” Riley said during a Friday Zoom meeting with reporters. “And then, you get onto the other parts of your decision making before you actually do something. It's changed our whole way of thought.”
Awareness is critical, he said.
“We are educating them and talking to them a lot,” Riley said. “We’re living that ourselves. That’s the same thing. We’re not going to restaurants. We’re not doing those things right now. I was at my daughter’s softball game last night with a mask on.
“Part of it for us is educating, part of it is also – as coaches – that we’re living it and providing the right example.”