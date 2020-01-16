OU Fan Day

 Matt Barnard

NORMAN -- Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper has entered the transfer portal, according to reports.

Draper, a 2017 graduate of Collinsville High School, has appeared in every game of the past two seasons after serving a redshirt year. He has played primarily on special teams and has three tackles in his career.

Keith Niebuhr, a national reporter for 247Sports, announced Draper’s intention to transfer. Draper would have two years of eligibility.

Draper is the third defensive player to enter the transfer portal recently, joining linebacker Ryan Jones and defensive lineman Troy James.

