College football coaches around the country will be trumpeting their 2020 recruiting classes on Wednesday.
Inevitably, there will be a handful of players who don’t make the immediate impact expected or will choose to transfer to a different school in upcoming years.
Oklahoma is expected to announce the signing of at least 20 players during the opening of the early signing period. The Sooners are going heavy on the offensive and defensive lines, with nearly half of the class coming from those areas.
Projections will be high for all players. But for every CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray (members of the 2017 recruiting class), there are players like K’Jakrye Daley and Addison Gumbs (also 2017 signees), who departed the program.
Josh McCuistion is co-publisher of SoonerScoop.com and has covered Oklahoma recruiting for nearly two decades.
The 2018 class had a few perceived “can’t-miss” players who are no longer on the OU roster.
Michael Thompson was recruited as a defensive lineman. He tore his ACL before his first season on campus and shifted to offensive tackle before the 2019 campaign.
“The thing I loved about Michael Thompson was, if it doesn’t work at defensive tackle, you move him to offensive tackle and you may have a first-round (NFL) pick,” McCuistion said, adding that Ohio State initially wanted him for the offensive line.
“It surprises me that didn’t go the way I thought it would,” McCuistion said. “It was even kind of concerning because OU had issues at offensive tackle and it seemed like the chance was there for him to make a run at something.”
McCuistion said he loved defensive lineman Ron Tatum’s talent, but the big question was if he would work hard enough to do the things that OU needed.
Another 2018 player who fizzled was Jaquayln Crawford, who began his career as a wide receiver and shifted to cornerback before entering the transfer portal this fall.
“That kid was unbelievable in high school,” McCuistion said. “He willed his team to a state title … I thought he was going to be one of the stars of the class and it never happened.”
When reviewing the Sooners’ 2019 recruiting class, the recruiting expert didn’t miss on David Ugwoegbu, a true freshman who has contributed from the rush end position this fall.
“When OU began to pursue him, it was under the Mike Stoops regime and I didn’t know exactly how he fit the scheme,” McCuistion said. “And then when Alex Grinch came in, he has the rush end position and I thought OK, that’s going to be perfect.”
Another player who was expected to make an impact is running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
“I think he’s probably Oklahoma’s most talented back right now and he’s probably even a little better than I thought he was,” McCuistion said. “His vision, the way he’s so powerfully built, those are things that translate really easily.”
There are still players on the roster who can make a future impact, but aren’t quite where they need to be, including a five-star wide receiver.
“I thought Jadon Haselwood might put (Charleston) Rambo’s future in jeopardy and really clearly become that clear No. 2 and be that next guy in line when CeeDee left,” McCuistion said. “I think it’s still there for him. His talent is so impressive. It will come at some point.”