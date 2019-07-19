Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley answered about 125 questions during a 90-minute session during the Big 12 Media Days event at AT&T Stadium this week.
Many of the questions — 17 in all — related in some way to new quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has yet to be officially named the Sooners’ starter.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights of Riley’s time with reporters.
Best question
Would Riley ever wear a “Beat Texas” hat similar to what Barry Switzer wore in the 1984 game against the Longhorns?
“In about 10 years,” Riley said laughing. “Hopefully we can win a few more games. I might throw one on. You never know. I might surprise you one day.
“Not this year, though. I promise you that.”
Riley versus Saban
The Oklahoma coach was asked if Hurts, an Alabama transfer, ever mentioned differences between Riley’s coaching style and his old coach’s style.
“Every now and then. We’ve had some pretty funny conversations,” Riley said with a laugh. “I’m not going there. It would be a hell of a story. Maybe I’ll put that in my book.”
(Riley was asked earlier in the day about Bob Stoops’ autobiography)
Baker's wedding
Riley attended Baker Mayfield’s recent wedding and was asked what he got the new couple for a wedding present.
Said Riley: “I don’t know. My wife got it for sure. I got him a hug and a good picture at the wedding. And I helped him win a Heisman. That was my wedding present. Actually he did 99 percent of it.
“It was a life experience with those guys, not just what we do on the field with them. It was fun to be part of that.”
Name game
Is Riley talking about the Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger or the 2013 version of Blake Bell?
(Spoiler alert: It was Ehlinger)
“He’s a really good player. I really do. I’m impressed with his improvement. It certainly looks like he's improved quite a bit as a thrower there last year. He's always been a tough, competitive kid. He's tough because they can run him like a fullback and he's a physical runner that does take a lot of punishment and does it well. He’s a very, very effective runner. And you combine that with a much improved thrower, you get a really good player and he is. He's a tough competitor. I've got a lot of respect for him.”
Straight to the point
The shortest answers came when Riley was asked about Texas.
Were you or your representatives ever contacted by Texas while you were at East Carolina? “No.”
Would you have had any interest at that time? “I better decline to comment. That’s a slippery slope,” Riley said after have a slight chuckle.
What is your perception of Texas? “I don’t have perceptions of people. I look at who we play next.”
Remember Broadway Joe?
Riley was asked about managing quarterbacks in a competition when the public assumes there is already a chosen starter. Many of those same beliefs came last year in the Kyler Murray-Austin Kendall competition.
Riley said that competition is one of the most important things for his team and that the second you anoint somebody, that’s gone.
“I don't care if Joe Namath himself walks into our room right now. He's got to win the job,” the OU coach said.
Somewhere, a 76-year-old Namath is smiling.
Best for last
Riley was asked about the first time he met Switzer. It was before the 2008 game between OU and Texas Tech when Riley was a Red Raiders’ receivers coach.
The second time came shortly after he was hired and they had dinner at Benvenuti’s in Norman.
We’ll let Riley take it from there.
“He called me — I think Donnie Duncan set it up — he called me and I met him for dinner. It’s kind of a funny story. We got to dinner and it happened the night he gave me that he wanted to do it — and you don’t tell Barry Switzer no — it was the night before our first winter workout in my first year at OU. That workout started at 5:30 in the morning. We get to the restaurant — we’re having a great dinner. I’m laughing, he’s telling stories. We had a great mutual connection with Donnie. We were talking about OU. It’s starting to get pretty late. We’ve got a bottle of wine open. I think it’s some of his wine, actually. We’re moving through that. It gets to be 10 o’clock. I say ‘Coach, this is awesome, but I have to go. I have a 5:30 workout. It’s my first official team deal at OU. He was like ‘5:30?’ He pulls the phone out and calls Bob and started ripping Bob. ‘Why are you having a 5:30 workout? He’s not going to be there.’ Thanks, he’s got me fired and I haven’t made one workout yet. It was the best. We’ve had a great relationship. It’s been fun to get to know him. He’s been very open and accessible for me. He’s been awesome.”
Postscript: Riley made the next day’s workout, but admits he was a little foggy.