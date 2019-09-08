Oklahoma slipped one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners remained at No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Top 25 poll revealed earlier in the day.
OU is coming off a 70-14 victory over South Dakota.
The AP poll remains unchanged at 1-2-3 with Clemson, Alabama and Georgia hanging out on top.
LSU moved up two spots to No. 4 following a 45-38 win at Texas on Saturday night. The Longhorns dropped three spots to No. 12 in the AP poll.
Oklahoma and Texas are the only Big 12 representatives in the AP poll.
The coaches voted Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and OU as the top four schools. LSU moved ahead of Ohio State at No. 5. Texas fell four spots to No. 13.
Oklahoma plays at UCLA on Saturday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.