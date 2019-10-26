MANHATTAN, Kan. – Jalen Hurts steadily jogged to the locker room while jubilant Kansas State students weaved around him while rushing the field.
Oklahoma departed Bill Snyder Family Stadium a defeated team for the first time this season following a stunning 48-41 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday. Hurts and his teammates departed the stadium into a dark tunnel that now leads into the unknown.
Did the Sooners blow their shot for a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance? Can this team regroup and win a fifth straight Big 12 championship? How exactly did this happen?
Will Manhattan misery have a lingering effect?
“Look, we’ve got to take every game one game at a time. I think we have goals as a team,” Hurts said after falling to 33-3 as a starting quarterback at OU and Alabama. “You don’t skip from October to December or January without getting through November. We’ve got to keep the main thing the main thing. We’ve got to learn from this. We’ve got to appreciate this lesson right here.”
No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1 overall, 4-1 Big 12) saw its wild comeback attempt end with 1:43 remaining. OU scored 18 consecutive fourth-quarter points. An onside kick was recovered by the Sooners’ Brayden Willis but it was nullified by an illegal touching penalty following a lengthy review.
Not many expected OU to have to rely on late-game heroics entering the day. The Sooners were three-touchdown favorites and didn’t seem susceptible to an upset.
For the first time this season, the Sooners’ defense looked like the 2018 version instead of the 2019 unit that’s been dominating much of the time.
Kansas State (5-2, 2-2) had only scored a combined 49 points in its three previous games. Against OU, it rolled up 48 points using a balanced attack of 213 rushing yards and 213 passing yards.
The Wildcats scored on eight consecutive possessions to grab a 48-23 lead in the fourth quarter.
“Obviously we lost our composure. I’ve got to look at myself in that way. How can I be better to put them in, whether it’s a call or how we’re handling them on the sideline — do you charge them up? Do you tell them to relax and stick with it? What they need to hear in those moments,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “But yeah, the lack of poise. In the end, not making plays. And why is that? It comes back to coaching. Why didn’t you get a couple third-down stops that were negated by penalties? Again, it’s coaching. We must be allowing that. I’d say poise and ultimately execution.”
When Oklahoma scored the game’s first 10 points and had a 17-7 advantage after the first quarter, no one expected the Wildcats to outscore the Sooners 41-6 until 12:54 remained in regulation.
Kansas State appeared as the more physical team, which took away the mystique of an Oklahoma team that’s muscled past opponents on both sides of the ball.
“I was disappointed in the physicality, there’s no question about it,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “We didn’t run the ball as well as we wanted to, especially with our tailbacks. Offensively, Jalen had a pretty good game rushing the ball and had some nice things there. And then obviously we didn’t do a very good job in the run game (on defense), and I think when we started missing tackles, we panicked a little bit. And then the missed tackles turned into mental mistakes.”
Perhaps the most head-scratching statistic was Oklahoma’s run game. While OU finished with a season-low 53 plays, the team’s top two running backs combined for only six carries and 11 yards. Trey Sermon had three rushes for nine yards while Kennedy Brooks finished with three rushes for two yards.
While staging a comeback dictated the game plan late, “We didn’t run the ball the way that we’re accustomed to running it from the tailback position,” Riley said.
Hurts was 19-of-26 passing for 395 yards and one touchdown. He also added 96 rushing yards on 19 carries while scoring three times.
How did the quarterback think his game was?
“We lost the game,” Hurts said.
Could he have done more?
“I think there’s always more, obviously,” he said. “We lost. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. So what now? How do we respond as a team?”
Oklahoma’s journey to the CFP has included one regular-season loss over the past two seasons, so all hope isn’t lost. But it definitely will be an uphill climb with unattractive nonconference wins.
“Everybody in the world’s gonna say we’re done. We know how this works. So we know what we’re capable of. We’ve got to all do a lot better — coaches, players, everybody,” Riley said.
“There’s everything out there left for us, and we know that. We can’t listen to all the noise. We’ve got to do a good job of getting ready for the next one and learn from this. We’ve always responded well when we’ve had a tough one like this, and I would fully expect that this team will do the same.”