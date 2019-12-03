Michael Thompson, an Oklahoma redshirt freshman who started his career on the defensive line but shifted to offensive line before the 2019 season, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.
Thompson suffered an ACL injury in the summer of 2018 which slowed his development. He didn’t see any game action this season.
I would like to say thanks to @LincolnRiley and the rest of the Oklahoma coaching staff for giving me a opportunity to do what I love and pursue my dreams but after taking some time and thinking I will be entering the transfer portal— Michael Thompson Jr (@mthompson201) December 3, 2019
Thompson was a four-star recruit on the defensive line coming out of Parkway North High School in St. Louis. He chose the Sooners over Missouri.