Lincoln Riley appears to have dipped into the Grand Canyon state to fill out his football staff.
Multiple reports have indicated that Jamar Cain will leave Arizona State to join Oklahoma’s defensive staff. Cain would replace veteran coach Ruffin McNeill, who stepped down last week to care for his ailing father in North Carolina.
Earlier this week, Riley named DeMarco Murray as running backs coach. Murray had spent only one season as Arizona’s running backs coach before returning to his alma mater.
Cain, like Murray, would take an OU job after spending only one season at his previous spot. Cain was named Arizona State’s defensive line coach on Jan. 22, 2019.
He spent the two previous seasons as Fresno State’s defensive line coach. Cain also had coaching stops at North Dakota State, Wyoming, Missouri State and Cal Poly.
Cain, who is a Sacramento, California native, graduated from New Mexico State.