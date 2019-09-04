Oklahoma junior Chanse Sylvie was arrested by Norman Police for the second time in six months for having outstanding municipal warrant.
A traffic stop about four hours after Oklahoma’s season-opening 49-31 win over Houston occurred in the 3000 block of Classen Boulevard, according to the arrest record. It was then discovered that Sylvie had outstanding warrants and he was taken to the Cleveland County Jail after the 2:40 a.m. stop on Monday morning.
Police records show that Sylvie was arrested on the same charge last April.
The OU Daily first reported Sylvie’s arrest, and an OU spokesperson said the school is handling the matter internally.
Sylvie registered one tackle and a quarterback hurry in the Sooners’ game on Sunday night. He played nickelback behind Brendan Radley-Hiles in the season opener.
Syvlie missed all but the Orange Bowl game against Alabama last season following an Achilles rupture.
On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Sylvie and Radley-Hiles continue to compete for the starting position.
“it’ll be an ongoing battle, and that’s good, between (Radley-Hiles) and Chanse Sylvie, who's another guy from a career standpoint, he wants to take off and we need him to take off,” Grinch said.