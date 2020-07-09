Of 89 players on the University of Oklahoma football team tested this week for COVID-19, there were zero positive test results, according to data released Thursday.
Since starting voluntary workouts July 1, OU has had 14 cases among players. Five have recovered, leaving nine active cases.
Two out of 72 staff members also previously tested positive.
