Much-better mood
What a difference one week can make.
Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was more relaxed when meeting with reporters following Tuesday’s practice. His players’ outing in Saturday’s 48-14 win over UCLA was the biggest reason.
“They played better. They did some better things against the best front that we’ve seen,” said Bedenbaugh, who was much more tense last week. “Still, like I told them and they understand, we have a long way to go. I was mad because I think we can be really good. It’s got to be very important. You have to work at it all the time. You have to go out there and do it on the field and you have to practice.
“I do think we had better practices last week and it showed up. We can get much better. I really believe that they think that and I think that. We’re heading in the right direction, but we still have a way to go to get where I think we can be.”
Week off
OU coach Lincoln Riley refuses to call an open Saturday an off week because there’s always work being done during a season.
The offensive line is no different. Despite having no opponent, the Sooners are stepping back and focusing on themselves.
“Just getting a little better idea of schemes and angles and different things that we’re doing, but the most important thing is the fundamentals and the techniques, kind of getting back to that,” Bednebaugh said. “As you get to prepare for a game, you don’t have a ton of time to do those things. This is a good time to do them.
“Obviously in a game, schemes change week by week. A lot of that – it’s an unfortunate situation but it is what it is – you have to go scheme. So you practice every play that you have against every front, every blitz, every movement. The technique and the fundamentals kind of take a back seat. I wish it wasn’t that way. I wish we could practice three or four hours a day, but you just can’t.”
Team player
Lee Morris had his first two catches of the season in Saturday’s win over UCLA.
For a wide receiver who had 21 catches and eight touchdown receptions last season, was it nice to get started this year?
“It felt good to touch the ball again,” said Morris, who left the game for awhile after taking a hit on his second reception. “Obviously had a nice little hit on my second one that kind of knocked the wind out of me. But that’s football, so I’m used to it. I’m good.”
Morris and Grant Calcaterra play the same slot position, and Morris said the two joked on the sideline that this time it was him, not Calcaterra, that absorbed a big hit against UCLA.
Morris said he wasn’t frustrated having no catches in the Houston and South Dakota wins.
“We got the job done. We got the job done early in the South Dakota game. Against Houston, we handled business,” Morris said. “But that’s just part of the game. There will be times I won’t have targets and there’ll be other times I’ll have eight targets.”
Familiar face
Texas Tech and OU will have Saturday off on the calendar before opening the Big 12 schedule against each other on Sept. 28 in Norman.
Former Oklahoma secondary coach Kerry Cooks now has a similar role on the Red Raiders’ staff. Does Riley have any concerns about familiarity?
“We deal with that from week to week, whether it’s been a guy who’s worked on our staff or a guy you’ve known or worked with in the past,” Riley said. “I mean there’s so much crossover now that it’s kind of normal, honestly.
“Kerry did a great job here. He was an active recruiter. Was a very, very positive person in our room. Kids really respected the way he went about his business. So yeah, a fun guy to be around, great family. Happy he landed at a great spot like Tech and certainly will always be a great friend.”