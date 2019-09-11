No excuses
Bill Bedenbaugh was surly when he met with reporters Tuesday following practice.
There was no time for no-nonsense questions, just like there’s no time for Oklahoma’s offensive line coach to put up with mistakes made by his players.
How did you look last week?
Bedenbaugh: “Not very good. Not up to our standard. We have to play better. We need to coach better.”
Was it just the penalties?
Bedenbaugh, in a snappy voice: “Just the what?”
The penalties against you (asked in a much softer voice).
Bedenbaugh: “It was a lot of stuff. We just have to play better. We’re not up to our standard.”
The film room probably wasn’t fun with Bedenbaugh, who saw much more than the publicly noticed penalties (including four holding calls in the first quarter last weekend). There were technique issues and busts only recognizable by the trained eye.
“You play as hard as you can, as physical as you can. I think we’re doing a pretty good job of that,” Bedenbaugh said. “We need to play better technically. We’re playing hard, we’re playing physical, finishing. We have to understand how to finish, what’s holding and what isn’t. That’s me. I have to coach them better.”
He didn’t get specific about the left tackle issue, only to confirm that Erik Swenson and R.J. Proctor are the candidates and that he has to coach them better.
Proctor started at left guard against South Dakota for an injured Marquis Hayes. Bedenbaugh said Hayes practiced Tuesday and “we expect him to go this week. We’ll see. He was fine today. As long as he progresses, he’ll be fine.”
Does Creed Humphrey -- the only returning starter -- need to absorb leadership for the guys around him?
“He needs to. Definitely,” Bedenbaugh said. “We had a good meeting on Monday. We’ll see. They practiced good on Monday. They practiced good today. Hopefully it transfers tomorrow to the next day and then to the game. There’s a standard of how you play around here. That’s not how you play. I have to do a better job of getting them motivated to play. And they have to play better.”
Bedenbaugh won’t accept the Sooners' youth -- or anything else -- as an excuse.
“I don’t accept any excuses. You have to play better and you have to coach better. There’s no magic potion. You work. You work hard. That’s what you do. That’s how you become good. That’s what you do,” Bedenbaugh said.
“We have to do it better. We’re capable of being really, really good. But it’s got to be important. You have to do it every day. We didn’t do that last week. It showed up. It’s football. It’s life.”
Going back to Cali
Grant Calcaterra is looking forward to returning to the Los Angeles area for Saturday’s game at UCLA.
The tight end’s home in Rancho Santa Margarita is about an hour south of the Rose Bowl Stadium.
“It’s kind of bringing everything full circle,” Calcaterra said. “Being away from home and going back and playing back where everything started for me, it’s a blessing. I’m looking forward to it.”
There are eight Californians on the Sooners’ roster. Five have contributedthis season: Calcaterra, Brendan Radley-Hiles, Dillon Faamatau, Jordan Parker and Jeremiah Criddell. Caleb Kelley and T.J. Pledger are out because of injury, and freshman Jonathan Perkins hasn’t played.
Radley-Hiles said attending the UCLA-USC games was a family tradition, and that the Rose Bowl will always be a major venue to him.
A reporter asked for a restaurant suggestion while in the L.A. area.
“In-N-Out. I hope I can go get some In-N-Out burger. I haven’t had In-N-Out in a very long time,” Radley-HIles said. “They have it in Dallas but I haven’t been able to go. I hope I can get some In-N-Out.”
How will he order his burger if he goes?
“Double-double, spread and ketchup only. I can’t say the rest because Coach T won’t allow it,” he said with a smile.
Coach T is Tiffany Byrd, OU's director of sports nutrition.
Big-play offense
OU led the nation last season with at least 10 yards per play on 31% of its offensive plays.
This year, OU has connected on 10 or more yards on 52 of 130 plays, a 40% efficiency rate. Only Washington State (38.1), Georgia (33.6), Middle Tennessee State (31.5) and Arizona (30.3) have exceeded 30%.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World