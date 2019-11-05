No contact with Florida State
College football’s rumor mill mixed Bob Stoops with the vacant Florida State job opening on Tuesday.
A Tallahassee TV station reported that a deal could be in place as early as Tuesday morning. Later in the day, the former Oklahoma head coach told SoonerScoop.com’s Carey Murdock and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit that he has not a candidate to replace Willie Taggart, who was fired Sunday after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.
Florida State athletic director David Coburn told the Tallahassee Democrat that while Stoops is on the school’s list of prospective candidates, he doesn’t expect to have a coach in place for quite some time.
"Rumors we are close to an agreement with Bob Stoops are untrue," Coburn told the Tallahassee newspaper. "We are on schedule to have someone in this position by end of the month... Chances of something happening this week are virtually zero.
“Stoops hasn’t been offered a contract.”
Motley’s miscue
Cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected from the Oct. 26 game against Kansas State, which put the Sooners’ secondary in a tough situation.
What was the senior’s message to his teammates immediately following that contest?
“It impacted us. It took away a package that we had. It took away our dime package with not having enough DBs,” Tre Brown said. “That really impacted the game. After the game, he really apologized and we felt it from his heart. Sometimes, you get too aggressive and too into a game that you make bad decisions sometimes. He’s going to learn from it.”
Added defensive coordinator Alex Grinch: “You travel three corners to the football game and we’re down to two the minute you make a decision like that. So you hurt the football team. You hurt yourself. That’s one less game you get to play in college football. So was it worth it? As frustrated as you are, that’s something that can’t happen.”
Moving on
As soon as OU’s plane landed following the Kansas State loss, Jalen Hurts rallied his teammates around him and gave a message to his team.
The quarterback did all of the talking and had his teammates’ attention.
“I’d probably say just the way he pulled everybody to the side and told us all our dreams (and what we wanted) to accomplish as a team is still in front of us,” OU’s Ronnie Perkins said. “One loss is not going to ruin this whole season and we shouldn’t be down or nothing. We had to focus on our next opponent and focus on getting better for the next week.”
On the call
Saturday’s game against Iowa State has a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on FOX.
On the call for the network is Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst) and Bruce Feldman (sideline).