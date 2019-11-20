Lamb remains questionable
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t play against Baylor on Saturday because of a “medical decision,” according to coach Lincoln Riley. On Monday, Riley said the junior’s status was “up in the air” and added “it’s not a definite no, but certainly not a definite yes right now.”
The OU coach was asked for an update Wednesday night.
“Nothing yet. It’s going to be determined at the end of the week,” Riley said. “I mean, I think we’re still about where we were on Monday.”
Riley was asked if Lamb would return punts if he played on Saturday and the coach said he would be full go if available.
Hurts and ball security
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has fumbled six times and has lost the football four times.
The fumbling is a concern, Riley admitted, whether one considers it a product of rushing a team-high 152 times or an issue with Hurts’ ball security.
“No matter who has the ball, you can’t do that. He’s had a few (fumbles). He’s had way too many, to be completely honest,” Riley said. “For a guy that knows how to carry the ball, he’s carried the ball a lot in his career both at Alabama and here. It’s something we’ve really harped on. We’ve put a big emphasis on it and going forward here it’s something that we certainly can’t afford.
“We’ve got to coach him. Like anything that’s not going right, he’s got to get coached better and he’s got to do better with it. We’re finding some new ways to challenge him and attack him, but we have to do it better. We can’t survive doing that.”
Hurts had two fumbles against Baylor, including a giveaway at the 1-yard line when he was about the cross the goal line.
One more game
Connor McGinnis will play his final game in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
The OKC Heritage Hall graduate has quietly left his mark on the OU program. He has been the Sooners’ holder on kicks for all four seasons and earned the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year award in 2017.
He will be recognized before the game Saturday night against TCU.
“On one hand, it’s pretty emotional. Growing up around the program, I’ve been going through the games as long as I can remember. I went to the national championship game in 2000. I was asleep in the stands,” McGinnis said with a smile. “I definitely have a special connection to the place and having it be my last game, I can still remember taking my freshman picture with coach (Bob) Stoops on the field. It’s crazy how time flies. I’m hoping to go out on a good note.”
McGinnis originally thought he would work hard as a walk-on quarterback and see what would happen.
“Then we have Baker Mayfield show up and Kyler Murray. … There was just something in me who wanted to contribute any way that I could,” McGinnis said. “I was roommates with (former kicker) Austin Seibert at the time and got connected with him. I figured there was a way for me to get on the field through (holding) and I haven’t looked back.”
McGinnis, who earned Academic All-Big 12 first-team honors for the third straight season this week, will be one of 12 seniors honored during a pregame ceremony.
Tillman moving on
Redshirt freshman Coby Tillman, an H-back from Bixby High School, has entered the transfer portal, according to The Athletic’s Jason Kersey.
Tillman appeared in one game this season, the Sooners’ 70-14 victory over South Dakota.