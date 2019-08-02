Mordecai prepared for quarterback competition
Tanner Mordecai understands that many have decided that Jalen Hurts is the leading candidate for Oklahoma’s vacant starting quarterback position.
That won’t pressure him when the redshirt freshman begins fall camp Saturday.
“I’m confident in myself. I really don’t pay attention to Twitter and different things like that because their opinions don’t matter to me,” Mordecai said. “I believe in myself and believe in the guys in the locker room.”
Why does he think he can be the next quarterback?
“I’m a competitive dude,” he said. “I put the team first. I can lead this team to what we can potentially achieve.”
What does OU coach Lincoln Riley want to see from his next starting quarterback?
“The command of the offense, command of the offensive players and the unit as a whole,” Riley said. “Consistent productivity, guys who are going to take care of the ball and play the position the way we expect it to be played here. It’s just one of those things when you know, you know.
“We evaluate stats, but it’s more of a feel than just the numbers. It’s the feel of the guy that not only can produce and play the best but lead the best as well.”
Rattler enters QB fray
Five-star recruit Spencer Rattler will work out in front of Riley for the first time Saturday.
Asked how the freshman will factor into the quarterback race, Riley said: “We’ll find out. I mean, with any true freshman for us, they’re going to get reps. The number of those are going to be (based) on if they show that they’re ready to earn a big bulk of the reps. We’re not just going to throw a true freshman in there just because.
“But we are going to give him enough reps to see if he’s ready to factor into this thing right now. If he is, we’ll adjust. And if he’s not, then we’ll adjust. That’s not only quarterback. That’s kind of our philosophy with all freshmen. If you want to have reps with the big boys and you want to have the big chunk of reps, then come out here and prove it.”
Injury update
Caleb Kelly and Jordan Kelley are still recovering from injuries last spring, Riley said. Both are doing well, he added, and said that it’s too early to speculate on anything that involves the upcoming season.
Kenneth Mann suffered an injury in the spring and will be limited going into camp, the OU coach said.
Prepping for Houston
The Sooners open the season Sept. 1 at home against Houston. First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was asked if there was a sense of urgency, given the matchup.
“A quality opponent right out of the gate, and one that won’t take it easy on you,” Grinch said. “They expect to have success offensively and they’re going to be very high-powered as a group. And, oh, by the way, you don’t know exactly what they’re going to be running because there’s newness down there.
“It will be a major, major challenge for us so we’ve got to take advantage of these next 30 days.”