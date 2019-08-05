Culture change for defense
The Oklahoma defense is embracing criticism from its performance last season and using it as a motivational tool for more success this year.
"We love it," defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles said after Monday's practice. "All eyes are on us and we know that, but we're doing something right if they're looking at us."
After finishing 129th nationally against the pass, the Sooners have higher expectations under first-year coordinator Alex Grinch.
"We're about to change that culture," Radley-Hiles said. "The narrative is going to change. We're going to get after it and fight through."
Draper up to 243 pounds
Third-year sophomore linebacker Levi Draper is up close to 30 pounds from his high school weight at Collinsville High School, checking in at 243 on this year's roster.
"I think Levi made a real conscious effort of buying in to what we're talking about (regarding) being consistent," inside linebackers coach Brian Odom said after Monday's practice. "When you're talking about being consistent and doing those details in the right way, you turn around and three months you're 243 pounds and you have a better body fat percentage and you're in great shape. He's running around and doing a great job this camp."
A four-star prospect with a ton of offers out of high school, Draper redshirted in 2017 because of a shoulder injury. Last year, he played in every game, primarily on special teams, but is expected to have a larger role this season.
New cornerbacks learning fast
Select defensive players and assistants met the media Monday, and freshman cornerbacks Jaden Davis and Woodi Washington were mentioned as newcomers adding key depth.
"They pick up things really fast," cornerbacks coach Roy Manning said. "I haven't had to correct them on a lot of things mentally. Just more technique, like most of the guys, but you see those guys with the mindset of wanting to come in, play and contribute. I think it's been really good for our room just adding some bodies to the room."
Mini plan, single-game tickets on sale
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, a mini plan with tickets to the South Dakota game Sept. 7 and either the West Virginia game Oct. 19 or the Iowa State game Nov. 9 will go on sale for $125.
Fans who purchase a mini plan will also be offered the opportunity to move onto the priority list for new season tickets in 2020.
A limited number of single-game tickets also will go on sale at 10 a.m. They start at $55-$60 for upper-level seats for nonconference games and cost $85-$125 for Big 12 games.
Tickets can be purchased at SoonerSports.com or by calling the ticket office at 405-325-2424.