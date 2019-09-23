Mann expected to play Saturday
Defensive lineman Kenneth Mann is expected to make his season debut Saturday against Texas Tech after being sidelined with an injury that occurred during the spring. Mann started 13 games in 2018 and led the team with seven quarterback hurries.
“He was really, really close there for the last two nonconference (games),” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “We just weren’t quite ready to pull the trigger, honestly, from a timing perspective as far as an ideal time to recover from the injury that he had. He probably physically was ready, but we know we’ve got a long stretch ahead. So I’m glad we were able to rest him. We really gained another week of it with the bye week.”
Sutherland’s status unknown
Whether Sooner kicker Calum Sutherland will play this week following his Saturday arrest for public intoxication is unknown.
“We’re obviously well aware of the situation from this weekend (and) extremely disappointed in his choices,” Riley said. “We’re going to deal with it. I’m not going to tell you how we’re going to deal with it.
“It’s going to handled internally, but trust me, it’ll be handled appropriately and a correct message set on what we expect in our program, conduct that’s expected. And when guys drop below the line they’re going to be punished.”
Starting strong on defense
Through three games, the Sooner defense hasn’t allowed any points in the first quarter. Last season, OU had only three games without the opponent scoring in the first quarter.
“It’s a good feeling, but at the end of the day, it’s still early,” defensive lineman Neville Gallimore said. “We have to lock in on what we need to do. Obviously, as we continue to go through the season, we just have to make sure we’re building. There’s still a lot more work that we have to do and a lot more things that we have to be better at. It’s football. We have to improve.”
Another morning kickoff time
The Oct. 5 game at Kansas has been set for 11 a.m., and it will be televised by ABC or ESPN.