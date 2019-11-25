Hurts, Lamb named finalists
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was announced Monday as a finalist for the Maxwell Award for the college player of the year and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award while teammate CeeDee Lamb is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top receiver in college football.
Hurts is one of only three players in FBS history to register at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards 11 games into a season. He leads the nation in yards per pass attempt (11.8), yards per completion (16.6), points responsible for per game (25.8) and total touchdowns (47).
Lamb, a consensus first-team midseason All-American, ranks third nationally with 14 receiving touchdowns and 21.7 yards per catch. He ranks 13th in the country with 99.9 receiving yards per game despite ranking 87th with 4.6 catches per game.
The winners of the Maxwell, O'Brien and Biletnikoff awards will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12 in Atlanta.
Sooners seeking consistency
Uneven performances have especially plagued the Sooners in recent weeks, but coach Lincoln Riley said Monday that he doesn’t think the team was consistent in the first seven games of the season.
“I think that’s a little bit who we’ve been as a team,” Riley said. “And everybody deals with that. Everybody in the country is fighting the consistency battle in wanting to play your best ball as much as you possibly can. I think in a lot of ways we’re moving forward, especially the last couple weeks.
“We’ve done some things much better than we could have even dreamt of doing the first seven games. We’ve played, I think, better competition. And then also we have made some critical errors that have held us back from being able to separate in those games. You can’t do that.”
Patterson disagrees with call
In the final two minutes of the 28-24 win Saturday against TCU, Hurts was ruled to have picked up a first down that allowed the Sooners to run out the clock. Despite initially appearing short of the line to gain, an official review upheld the call on the field.
“I’m not going to be able to change it,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said on the Big 12 coaches’ teleconference Monday. “It’s pretty obvious on every film camera you can possibly look at how that would be (short).”
Asked about the play, Hurts said: “We converted it. We won the game. Now we are ready for Oklahoma State.”
Gallimore honored to receive award
Being this year’s co-recipient of the team’s Don Key Award, the highest honor a Sooner player can receive, had significant meaning for defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, who was presented with the award along with fellow senior Nick Basquine before Saturday’s game against TCU.
“That means a lot, just the fact that these coaches … felt that I was worthy of that award,” Gallimore said Monday. “I’m very thankful, very appreciative of that award. That’s something I’m going to have with me the rest of my life.”