New face in the mix
Jadon Haselwood has the third-most receiving yards for Oklahoma this season.
The true freshman has 192 yards, which is behind CeeDee Lamb (414 yards) and Charleston Rambo (373). Haselwood had a career-high six catches in Saturday’s 55-16 win over Texas Tech.
“He’s young, but he plays like a grown man,” Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts said.
Haselwood was limited in fall camp and, OU coach Lincoln Riley added, he was out of shape when he arrived in the spring. But the wide receiver has steadily improved with each practice and each game.
“He’s looked like a different guy here from kind of fall camp on. He’s in shape, more confident … I don’t know that he would be making some of the plays he’s made coming in at mid-term. I mean, he’s one of those guys that it’s really served well. And he’s taken advantage of it,” Riley said. “Conscientious kid, it means a lot to him. And then he’s been a good practice player, but tends to be even a little bit better in games. He’s a confident kid when he steps on the field, and a competitor. So he’s done a nice job. All those young guys have. He’s had some opportunities to make some plays, and he’s made the majority of them.”
Injury update
Running back Kennedy Brooks took an illegal shot to his knee against Texas Tech, but will be available for this weekend’s contest at Kansas.
“Yeah, he’s doing good,” Riley said. “All good. He’ll play this week.”
Adrian Ealy, a right tackle who missed Saturday, still is listed as “day-to-day, week-to-week,” the OU coach said. “I think it’s a possibility for this week, but it’s not a certainty right now.”
Putting offensive line together
Oklahoma has played four different starting lineups on the offensive line as the Sooners try to piece together their strongest group.
“We’ve had to play some different lineups there. Some of it’s just been the natural competition ongoing with so many new guys and trying to find that best lineup. Some of it has been injury-related,” Riley said. “I thought (the Texas Tech game) was one of our more consistent games there. Nobody just played outstanding, but nobody played bad. I mean, it was solid.”
From right-to-left, the Sooners started Tyrese Robinson, Brey Walker, Creed Humphrey, Marquis Hayes and Erik Swenson across the line. Walker started his first game due to Ealy’s injury, as Robinson shifted to right tackle.
“I thought Brey handled it well for his first start, especially a conference game like that,” Riley said. “I thought Brey did a nice job. I thought Swenson played one of his better games. So we had some, played Tyrese obviously at right tackle. I was excited about him moving out there on short notice. He did a pretty good job. So yeah, we’re developing.
“All these guys playing multiple positions, there is benefit to it. It’s tough when you go through it, but as you go on down it makes them better players. It gives us more versatility.”
Another award
Hurts accounted for 485 total yards and four touchdowns in less than three quarters of work Saturday, which led him to being named Big 12 newcomer of the week.
Hurts was the first quarterback since Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes to have three completions of at least 60 yards in a game.
This is Hurts’ second newcomer of the week award. He earned his first after the opener against Houston.
On the call
Oklahoma’s game at Kansas will be broadcast on ABC. Kickoff is 11 a.m.
Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) will call the game for the network.