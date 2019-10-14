Hurts reflects on rare turnovers
The only worry from Oklahoma’s 34-27 defeat of Texas last Saturday was Jalen Hurts’ uncharacteristic carelessness with the ball.
Hurts threw his third interception of the year in the second quarter when he tried to force a pass into the end zone. He nearly threw another pick in the end zone in the third quarter. He also fumbled for the second time this season at the end of a 20-yard run near the Texas 10-yard line in the second quarter.
Hurts’ reaction when asked about the turnovers Monday?
“I wouldn’t say I pressed, but just made a couple of bad decisions and put the team in bad situations,” he said. “We persevered and came back strong.”
“Your bad decisions can’t be turnovers,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “They’ve got to be incomplete passes. He knows he’s got to be better there.”
Behind-the-back quarterback
Hurts’ most sparkling play occurred late in the third quarter, when he avoided a sack and kept possession of the football by putting it behind his back, then scrambled away long enough to find CeeDee Lamb for an 11-yard completion.
“It just kind of happened,” Hurts said. “Earlier in the game, I got kind of jammed up and my whole hand swelled up, so I wasn’t able to grip the ball like I wanted to.”
Hurts scolded himself for poor ball security on the play, actually.
“At the time, I wasn’t very happy,” Riley said. “I said some really not nice things about him while that ball was behind him. He rallied it… He ended up making a great play, but not something we want to see a lot of in the future.”
Updates on Calcaterra, Barnes
Tight end Grant Calcaterra missed the Texas game with an undisclosed injury.
“Grant won’t play this week,” Riley said of Saturday’s home encounter with West Virginia. “We’ll evaluate him after.”
Barnes made the trip to Dallas but did not suit up. The onetime starting safety has appeared in four games this season but has not started.
“Robert is a potential redshirt,” Riley said. “We’ll kind of see how this thing unfolds. Probably gonna be one of those week-to-week things for us. It’s something he’s considering doing right now.”
Lay off the officials
Mike Defee’s officiating crew assessed personal fouls on every OU and Texas player after the two teams came together at midfield Saturday and talked smack. Defee reinforced his control during the pregame coin toss, when he told the two teams’ captains to cool it.
While some observers saw that as overly-cautious, Riley was fine.
“They told us before the game they were going to try to nip anything in the bud early just so the game could be about the game and not a lot of antics, which I was all for,” he said.
Sooners sweep Big 12 awards
Lamb, Hurts and Kenneth Murray received Big 12 Conference honors Monday after their efforts in the Cotton Bowl.
Lamb, who caught 10 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns, was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
Murray, who harassed quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Texas’ running backs and Longhorn receivers to equal effect, was named Defensive Player of the Week.
Hurts, whose 131 rushing yards were the most by an OU quarterback against Texas, was named Co-Newcomer of the Week.
Another early start
The Big 12 announced Monday that OU’s game at Kansas State Oct. 26 would kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC. That will mark the Sooners’ fifth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff.
