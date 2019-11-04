Murray a Butkus semifinalist
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray is a semifinalist for the annual Butkus Award honoring the nation’s best collegiate linebacker, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday.
“It feels good (to be a semifinalist),” Murray said. “Obviously, it’s been one of my goals all season. To be named a semifinalist is just another step closer to achieving my goal.
“Definitely proud of that, but I definitely know there’s a lot more work that needs to be done. I’m truly excited to attack these last four games and really play our best football as a defense.”
Murray, who was also named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award (which goes to the defensive player of the year), is one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award.
He leads the Sooners in tackles (55) and tackles for loss (7.5) while accounting for 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.
Looking ahead at quarterback
The Sooners have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster who are eligible to be back in 2020: redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and freshman Spencer Rattler.
Asked whether he plans to sign a quarterback in the Class of 2020, coach Lincoln Riley declined to say.
“We evaluate every position and think about the future,” he said. “I think we look at every position the same: Do we feel like we have what we need next year and in the coming years to win championships?
“If the answer is yes, then sometimes we stand pat. If the answer’s no, then we move. But yeah, from a strategy standpoint don’t know that I’d want to go any further than that.”
Another night game
After five consecutive morning kickoffs, Oklahoma will have back-to-back night games. Next week’s game at Baylor will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.