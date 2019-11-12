Getting refocused
Kenneth Murray had a quick answer when asked to put a finger on Oklahoma’s defensive performance in the past two games.
“Lack of focus,” the linebacker said. “Not doing our jobs as a whole. I think that is where it boils down to. We have to do a better job of focusing. We have to do a better job of playing together as a unit. When I say play together, that means everyone doing their jobs at the same time. We have to be better at that and then on top of that, we have to get that ball back.”
Murray said he’s been extremely disappointed with the defense not playing to the standard that they expect to play. He took it personally and understands it needs to be fixed before Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Baylor.
Is there a quick fix, or the need for regrouping completely?
“It’s really just regrouping and getting our focus back right. I (think) that’s really the main thing right now that we do need to get right is that focus for four quarters of a game,” Murray said. “You know a lot of times throughout a game we are riding a wave. One time we are playing good and the other time we are not playing good.
“So, you know, get some consistency to who we are. We haven’t had that these past two weeks. We need to get back to that and I’m going to be relentless into getting that done.”
Still bracing for firepower
Baylor has only scored two touchdowns in regulation during the past two victories over West Virginia and TCU.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch isn’t going to be fooled by those numbers. He understands how potent quarterback Charlie Brewer can be, especially with a weapon like Denzel Mims at wide receiver.
“When you have the home run threats, it’s an eye-opener not just for your secondary but the guys up front have to understand, going back to a timing standpoint, you gotta try to get home as fast as you can because that ball’s coming out and there’s an elite guy that can do something with it,” Grinch said.
Mims leads the Bears with 44 catches, 675 yards and eight touchdown receptions.
Kelly watch
Caleb Kelly suited up for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. He’s resumed practicing with the team after suffering a knee injury during spring football, but the Sooners appear to be strategic with his usage.
The senior linebacker can play up to four games and maintain his eligibility for 2020 by using this season as a redshirt campaign.
How has he looked at practice?
“He’s a guy we’re working at inside (linebacker). It’s early. We’d love to get him back at some point, obviously, but what happens is, at what point do you practice him, at what point do you rep him in terms of getting him in the game plan?” Grinch said. “The answer is, as fast as we possibly can. That’s something that’s ongoing. Excited to certainly see him out there.”
Another departure
Redshirt freshman Jaquayln Crawford has entered the transfer portal, according to The Athletic’s Jason Kersey. Crawford joined the Sooners as a wide receiver but shifted to cornerback during fall camp.
Crawford played in the South Dakota game. It was his only appearance in 2019.
Crawford joins other portal departures from the 2018 recruiting class including wide receiver Jaylon Robinson and defensive backs Miguel Edwards and Starrland Baldwin.
On the call
ESPN’s College GameDay will set up shop at Baylor for Saturday’s game.
“I can’t wait, to be honest. It’ll be a great environment with GameDay being there,” Murray said. “These are the kind of opportunities you dream for when you grow up as a kid wanting to be on College GameDay and stuff like that. Excited for the opportunity”
It is the fifth consecutive night game in Waco for these two teams.