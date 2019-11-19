New nickname
Lee Morris is preparing to play his final home game in Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
On Monday, quarterback Jalen Hurts said the senior wide receiver is “kind of like a silent assassin.”
What does Morris think about the nickname?
“I like that. That was kind of funny,” Morris said following Tuesday’s practice. “A couple of my close friends from last year, Reece Clark and Sam Iheke, had basically the same description of it.”
Morris was a catalyst in the Sooners’ 34-31 comeback victory at Baylor. He had a career-high seven receptions in the contest and all resulted in first downs.
Morris has a quiet demeanor. Hurts said the player doesn’t say much but lets his actions speak for him.
“I’ve been that way for a while now,” Morris said. “I’m not one to be rah-rah or talk trash on the field. I really just do my job, make my plays on the field, get back in the huddle and do it again. That’s about it. It fits well.”
Get off the field
Getting defensive stops continues to be a priority during Oklahoma practices.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has a mission for his players – either get a three-and-out or stay on the field during practices.
Cornerback Parnell Motley explained how that works.
“It’s based on we ain’t doing three reps at a time. It was predicated on first down, second down, third down and if you didn’t get off the field on third down, we had to start over and stay out there,” Motley said. “I’m glad the way Coach put the emphasis on game reps and more focus on three-and-outs. It definitely carried over in the second half (of the Baylor game), things we’ve been preaching on, getting three-and-outs, throughout the week.”
Plenty of eyes saw comeback
Oklahoma’s historic 25-point comeback to beat Baylor generated an average audience of 6.785 million, making it the most-watched college football game last weekend.
The peak window came when the Sooners completed their rally to take a 34-31 lead. At the 10-10:15 p.m. slot, when OU kicker Gabe Brkic knocked in the eventual game-winning field goal, ESPN reported that 8.5 million viewers were tuned in to the game.
Saturday’s audience numbers are ABC’s best for a Big 12 game since 2013’s Bedlam game. That contest featured the Sooners’ come-from-behind, 33-24 win capped by Blake Bell’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Saunders and Eric Striker’s fumble recovery for a score on the final play.
The OU-Baylor game’s audience also was the largest across all broadcast and cable networks on Saturday.
Offensive line recognized
Oklahoma has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore award, which is presented to college football’s most outstanding offensive line.
OU won the award in 2018 and, despite losing four starters to the NFL, has maintained respect among the voting committee.
Bill Bedenbaugh said he thinks it is a good honor for the guys, but quickly added “we gotta get a lot better and more consistent.”
Oklahoma is averaging a nation’s-best 8.8 yards per offensive play, which is above last year’s single-season record of 8.6. The Sooners also rank third nationally at 6.5 yards per rush.
Other semifinalists are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.
On the call
Saturday’s TCU-Oklahoma game has a 7 p.m. start and will be broadcast on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst) and Bruce Feldman (sideline) will be on the call.
