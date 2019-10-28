Run game head-scratcher
Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks only received three carries each in Saturday’s 48-41 loss at Kansas State.
The Sooners were limited to 53 offensive snaps, but Sermon’s and Brooks’ ability would seem to warrant more touches for the tailbacks than allowed.
OU coach Lincoln Riley explained the lack of rushes during Monday's Big 12 teleconference call with reporters.
Oklahoma only had 27 snaps in the first half and six plays in the third quarter, the coach said, and then the game plan changed when the Sooners trailed by 25 points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s not like we we’re not running. Quarterback Jalen (Hurts) has taken up some of those carries and done very well with those. But there’s no question. We would love to get those guys the ball more,” Riley said. “I’d like to throw it to our receivers more. I’d like to hand it off more and I’d like to be able to continue to run Jalen. You want to do all those things. But we scored fast in a lot of them, which is mostly, well, hell, which is all positive.
“We had a few key 3-and-outs that were huge. And obviously the two turnovers were the difference in the game. You want to stay on the field longer, have more plays. If you do that, everybody gets the ball more.”
Defense needs bounceback game
Riley was asked about Oklahoma’s defensive performance against Kansas State.
The OU coach credited K-State for playing mistake-free football. He gave compliments to Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson for throwing the ball extremely well and for his team’s overall execution.
Then he talked about his team.
“We missed tackles. We had some missed communications. We didn’t get any turnovers,” Riley said. “The biggest issue was our long-yardage defense. We had them … it wasn’t a game of third-and-1 or third-and-2. We had them in second-and-long and third-and-long a lot of times throughout the game. Those are situations where defenses have a huge advantage and our defense has this year.”
Riley said OU let the Wildcats off the hook too many times and, “you do that against a group that’s playing good, eventually it’s going to bite you and it did us.
“We’ve played eight games. We played darn good in seven of the eight and we’ll get back to playing the way we know that we can.”
Opponent added to 2023 schedule
Oklahoma will host Illinois State on Sept. 2, 2023, according to a report by FBSchedules.com.
A Freedom of Information act request by FBSchedules.com was received from Illinois State. The contract stated that OU will pay $625,000 to the Missouri Valley Conference school.
Oklahoma will also host Georgia in 2023.
Illinois State will be the fourth FCS opponent during a five-year stretch at Oklahoma. The Sooners played South Dakota this season. It also has scheduled games against Missouri State (2020) and Western Carolina (2021).
Sooners back in prime time
Oklahoma’s home game against Iowa State Nov. 9 will have a 7 p.m. kick. It’s the Sooners’ first Big 12 game that won’t have an 11 a.m. start.
The game will be broadcast on FOX.
OU’s first three games had an evening kickoff -- Houston (6:30 p.m.), South Dakota (6 p.m.) and at UCLA (7 p.m.).