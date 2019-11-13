Riley prefers that only the final CFP ranking be on TV
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley understands why the College Football Playoff Top 25 is released on a weekly basis. But he isn’t a fan.
“I know why they do it. To build it up and TV and all that,” Riley said Wednesday. “But to me, they shouldn’t do the TV rankings. … They should just show them at the very end and (say) here’s who’s going.”
It’s too early to project, especially with big games and conference championship matchups to be played in upcoming weeks, he said.
Riley believes there will be fluctuation. Why? Because his Sooners won out after midseason losses to make the CFP in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
“We’ve lost a game in the middle of the year and everyone’s told me, ‘Well, you ain’t going to the playoff,’ and this and that,” Riley said. “Well, OK. Just keep winning. And that’s what you’ve got to do. I don’t know. It’ll be interesting to see how the playoff system continues to play out. You get more years under its belt, more times to evaluate it.
“But I do know this. Go back and look where all those playoff rankings were Week 7, 8, 9 and look how it finished. It’s probably quite a bit different. The challenge for all of us is you can’t get caught up in it because it doesn’t matter now.”
Kelly’s return on horizon
Linebacker Caleb Kelly has been practicing in preparation for a return after recovering from knee surgery in April.
Riley didn’t say if Kelly would make the trip to Waco on Saturday for the game at Baylor, but he did say the senior is close to returning.
“It’ll definitely be a consideration. I think he’s to the point where he’s physically ready to help us,” Riley said. “We’ve been knocking off the rust, but I think we’re getting to the point where we start to seriously start entertaining playing him.”
Adjusting to change
When Erik Swenson was moved from left tackle to right tackle last Saturday against Iowa State, it took a little adjustment.
Swenson had never played the position, except for fall camp and during the summer. He replaced injured Adrian Ealy at the spot, while R.J. Proctor filled in for him at left tackle.
It was “a little bit” difficult to shuffle around like that and get a rhythm going, Swenson said.
“I’d say as a group now we’re so close. We spend so much time together every single day,” Swenson said. “Maybe a little bit here and there, someone different whose voice is calling you to get off to a different person or something like that.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a big transition,” he added. “Maybe after a couple plays you’re already pretty used to it and just playing football.”
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh didn’t update Ealy’s injury status for Saturday.
Award season
Jalen Hurts has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
Hurts was a semifinalist while at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. He’s looking to become OU’s third consecutive winner after Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018).
Hurts leads the nation in multiple categories, including pass efficiency rating (219.7), yards per pass attempt (13.3), yards per completion (18.2) and points responsible per game (26.2).
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was named one of 41 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, which is presented to college football’s top assistant.
Grinch, in his first season at OU, has overseen improvement. The Sooners ranked No. 114 in total defense last season and are No. 41 this season.
OU head coach Lincoln Riley won the award in 2015, his first season as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator.
Rough riders
OU will wear its alternate road uniforms Saturday at Baylor, the football program announced on Twitter.
The Sooners typically reserve the alternate uniforms for one home game and one road game. The “Rough Riders” look will feature white helmets with a crimson OU logo, cream top and red pants. OU wore a similar set in 2016 at West Virginia.