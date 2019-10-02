Returning to scene of crime
The highlights of Oklahoma’s last visit to Kansas wasn’t the 41-3 win over the Jayhawks.
Instead, Baker Mayfield’s crotch-grabbing incident directed at KU’s sideline drew all of the attention in that 2017 game. The former Sooners quarterback apologized and served a short suspension in his final home game at OU the following week.
“Looking back on it, yeah, I mean, some of us that were around it can probably laugh about it a little bit now,” coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday. “It obviously wasn’t real funny at the time. But (it’s) one of those things you get past and I think (it’s) fair to say you can laugh about it a little bit now.”
Hitting the portal
OU appears to have lost a cornerback from its roster this week. Miguel Edwards, a redshirt freshman, has entered the transfer portal, according to a Wednesday report from The Athletic’s Jason Kersey.
While listed with freshman Jaden Davis as a backup to Parnell Motley, Edwards has only played in one game this season.
Riley didn’t specifically discuss Edwards’ situation Wednesday, but he was asked his thoughts about players leaving during the season.
“There’s just so many different circumstances when that happens. Occasionally a guy enters it because he wasn’t asked back to the team or there was something that caused him to not be a part of the team,” Riley said. “Obviously there’s times when it’s their choice and looking for a little bit different situation, opportunity, whatever that is. Yeah, I think we kind of try to handle each case as it is. But at the end of the day, you’re either with us or you’re not.”
Riley said that when a player severs ties, OU doesn’t automatically abandon him. The staff often keeps up with the player academically or offers off-the-field help.
“We normally are a factor in the process of them going to another school, as far as communication with those places and helping them find the right place,” Riley said. “But at that point, they’re not a part of the team, either. So we try to draw pretty clear lines.”
Offensive line still a jigsaw puzzle
OU has started a different combination on the offensive line in all four games.
Riley said it’s similar to the 2016 season when offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh toyed with personnel while searching for the best lineup.
Riley said this year’s different looks will provide plenty of future benefits.
“A lot of guys now have played meaningful reps and some guys have had to do it at multiple positions,” Riley said. “It’s going to make them better overall players like it did those guys a few years ago. We’ll continue to grow. We’ll get enough guys to play good. We’ll get enough guys there to play good. We’ll trot five out there and go play.”
Injury update
Running back Kennedy Brooks continues to do well after taking an illegal hit to his knee in last week’s victory over Texas Tech.
Riley said that they’ve “been smart” about dealing with Brooks during practice and that there are no structural issues.
Right tackle Adrian Ealy didn’t play against the Red Raiders and it doesn’t sound promising that he could play this week against Kansas.
“It will be close,” Riley said. “I would say he would have to make some serious improvements here pretty quick.”
Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a scratchy throat and said Monday that he’d been under the weather while speaking with media.
“He’s fine,” Riley said. “All good.”