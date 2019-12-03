Looking back at Waco
A first half in which it surrendered 31 points to Baylor three weeks ago likely provides plenty of film-study material for Oklahoma, which went on to hold the Bears scoreless in the second half of a 34-31 victory.
The teams will meet again in the Big 12 championship game Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
“You’ve got to put that in your breakdowns as if they were playing against somebody else,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Obviously, it’s good video because they’re attacking you. I would limit it to that. You use it, but make sure you don’t get so engulfed in it that it can kind of paralyze you.”
Baylor prepares for Lamb
OU prevailed in the first meeting despite being without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was sidelined by a medical issue. Lamb ranks third nationally in touchdown receptions (14) and 10th in yards per catch (20.7).
Asked the difference between OU’s offense with Lamb and without, Baylor coach Matt Rhule said: “It’s the same offense. They’ve got great players after great players after great players. … Now, CeeDee Lamb is one of the greatest players in college football.
“He’s a future star in the NFL. But Charleston Rambo is really good, too. A bunch of them are really good. To me, it’s not about just one guy. They have a well thought-out offense with a great offensive line with great backs, great receivers, great tight ends and they play a lot of people.”
Lineman Thompson intends to transfer
Michael Thompson, an OU redshirt freshman who started his career on the defensive line but shifted to offensive line before the 2019 season, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.
Thompson suffered an ACL injury in the summer of 2018 that slowed his development. He didn’t see any game action this season.
His tweet: “I would like to say thanks to @LincolnRiley and the rest of the Oklahoma coaching staff for giving me a opportunity to do what I love and pursue my dreams but after taking some time and thinking I will be entering the transfer portal.”
Thompson was a four-star recruit on the defensive line coming out of Parkway North High School in St. Louis. He chose the Sooners over Missouri.