Sooners’ explosive offense continues to put up big numbers
Entering October, No. 6 Oklahoma continues to boast the most prolific offense in college football, ranking first in scoring offense (55.5 points per game), total offense (668.5 yards per game) and yards per play (10.4).
The eye-popping statistics don’t mean much to coach Lincoln Riley, however.
“I think we have a feel for what our best looks like and we’re not anywhere near that,” Riley said. “The stats don’t always tell the whole story. I don’t know what they suggest. Everybody’s going to get their own opinions from it.
“I do know we can play a whole lot better. And we’re going to need to. Just (with) great competition coming up, people are going to evolve, other people are going to get better, (so) we are going to have to play our best ball in the future.”
Penalties becoming an issue?
The undefeated Sooners rank next-to-last nationally in penalty yardage, averaging 90.8 yards on 8.3 penalties per game. The only team with more penalty yardage is Tulsa (95.3).
“I think some of our penalties have been undisciplined penalties — penalties from just mistakes, pass interference and stuff like that,” junior linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “But we also have some penalties that have been attitude penalties — penalties that come from just being aggressive.
“I feel like in order to be a great team, a physical team, you’re going to have some type of aggressive penalties. As long as we’re not doing that too much, as long as we’re not going overboard with that, we’re fine.”
Bridges makes debut on defense
Freshman Trejan Bridges remains listed at wide receiver on the OU roster, but he played several snaps at safety against Texas Tech on Saturday and recorded a pair of tackles. He also was penalized twice, for holding and for grabbing a face mask.
“You feel for him, especially with the second one because it’s not intentional,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “But like I told him, I don’t know if there’s another defensive coordinator in the country who’d put a guy in after two weeks.
“So credit to him, but also our willingness to see an athlete and guy working his tail off and try to get him in the game. Like I keep saying, it’s an ongoing deal and we’ll kind of look at what’s best for him and what’s best for us and make decisions as we go.”
Another competition at kicker?
While filling in for suspended place-kicker Calum Sutherland last week, redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic was 2-for-2 on field goals (33 and 34 yards) and 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts. The two competed during the preseason for the starting role before Sutherland won it.
Asked whether the kicker competition has been reopened, Riley said: “It’s always kind of open. You think somebody’s doing a better job than the person you are playing with at any position, we are going to make that change.
“Obviously this situation presented Gabe an opportunity and Gabe did well with it. There’s no question about it. We’ll evaluate it as we go through the week and just put the best guy out there that is ready to help us beat Kansas.”