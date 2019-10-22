O-line again up for award
Oklahoma won the 2018 Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top offensive line unit, and the Sooners were among 24 teams on the award’s midseason honor roll announced Tuesday.
Joining OU on the list were Alabama, Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Baylor, Boston College, Charlotte, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisiana-Lafayette, LSU, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
“Whenever you come to the University of Oklahoma, you expect to be one of the best offensive lines in the country,” center Creed Humphrey said. “That’s what’s always been around here and you come here with that expectation, so everybody on this offensive line and in this whole o-line room they expect that to happen.
“I think it’s a testament to how well everybody in this room has worked this summer and this past spring getting prepared for this.”
Because of injuries, seven offensive linemen have started at least one game this season: Humphrey, Adrian Ealy, Marquis Hayes, R.J. Proctor, Tyrese Robinson, Erik Swenson and Brey Walker.
“I think it’s good for them (to be recognized), but by no means are we where we need to be,” offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said. “That’s why I like this group.
“I really feel like the last two weeks that they’ve really, really prepared the right way. They’ve focused in meetings. They’ve been studying things on their own and it’s showing up on the field. They are seeing those results and they are hungry to be better.”
OU’s offensive line anchors a unit that leads the nation in scoring (50.4 points per game) and total offense (612.9 yards per game) while ranking seventh in rushing offense (273.6 yards per game) and sixth in passing offense (339.3 yards per game).
“It’s a testament to their coaching that Oklahoma is even back on our radar after losing four guys to the NFL,” the Joe Moore Award voting committee said. “Injuries and lineup changes have obviously taken a toll. They have the ability to move defenders off the ball with decent power, but what stands out is their consistent use of hands and their improving technique as the season progresses.”
The semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award will be announced Nov. 19 and the finalists will be announced Dec. 10.
TFLs making a difference
The Sooners’ takeaway number (6) remains significantly lower than defensive coordinator Alex Grinch would like, but OU is tied for eighth nationally with 8.3 tackles for loss per game. Those tackles have resulted in 250 lost yards this season for opponents.
“I think it has a major impact on the outcome of drives,” Grinch said. “The difference between a second-and-11 and a second-and-9 I think is more extreme than one might think.
“There are statistics out there (that) if you get one negative play on a drive the chances of scoring offensively is somewhere in the 20 percentile. So they have major, major impacts.”
Offense remains effective
OU has run seven fewer plays than its opponents (449-456) but has outgained them by 2,006 yards (4,290-2,284). The Sooners lead the nation in total offense (612.9 yards per game) despite ranking 109th in plays per game (64.1).