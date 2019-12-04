Busy week
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wrapped up his media session Monday by saying he was about to get on an airplane for a late-night recruiting trip.
Coaches of schools not playing this week have hit the road to recruit, while OU’s staff is balancing recruiting and preparing for the Big 12 championship game against Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Our No. 1 focus this week is winning this game, without a doubt,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday following practice. “We’ve been able to get out here and there, but it pales in comparison to what we’ll be doing next week.
“Only thing easier would be go to the conference championship game, and we’re not gonna do that. We’ve gotten better at it. It is what it is. You’d love to have more time on the road even in the years when we have two weeks.”
Grinch said the recruits understand why OU’s coaches can’t dedicate more time this week.
“You have to get these kids a little bit more credit than that. They understand that we had practice today and most teams don’t,” Grinch said. “Believe me, you would rather have this side of things than the other side. You have to pick up steam next week, obviously, with the early signing period. That changes some things.”
The early signing period begins Dec. 18.
No update on Redmond
Jalen Redmond missed the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State with an undisclosed injury. On Wednesday, Riley offered a spare injury update on the defensive lineman.
“He has progressed this week,” Riley said. “We don’t have a complete decision right now, but he’s certainly better at this point than he was last week.”
Redmond has 16 tackles and four sacks this season.
Scholarships awarded
Redshirt seniors Connor McGinnis and Clayton Woods have been placed on scholarship, the football program announced on its Twitter feed Tuesday night.
McGinnis is a quarterback who has served as OU’s holder on place-kicks the past four seasons. He was named the 2017 Peter Mortell Award winner for being college football’s top holder.
Woods is an offensive lineman who has played on special teams in every game this season. He is the younger brother of former OU center Austin Woods.
On the call
The Big 12 championship game will be broadcast on ABC.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will be on the call for the network. The same crew called last year’s Big 12 title game between OU and Texas.