Hurts focusing on ball security
After fumbling three times at Baylor and losing two of them, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is working to improve his ball security ahead of the Sooners’ home game Saturday against TCU.
“It ain’t the first time I’ve fumbled and it probably won’t be the last,” Hurts said Monday. “What do shooters do when they really want to hit shots? They keep shooting.
“So I’ve got to keep going, just focus in on it. I came home late whenever we got home, got a workout in probably like 2-something (a.m.), whenever we got back. I had a football in my hand, so I was working on my ball security.”
Another honor for Hurts
Hurts was selected the Big 12’s offensive player of the week for a third time this season after accounting for 411 yards including a program-record 305 yards in the second half. He was 30-for-42, both season highs, for 297 yards and tied a career-high with four passing touchdowns.
Lamb a Biletnikoff semifinalist
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is among a dozen semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football. Lamb, who did not play last week because of an undisclosed medical issue, is tied for second nationally with 13 receiving touchdowns and ranks ninth with 109.2 receiving yards per game.
The finalists will be announced Nov. 25 and the award will be presented Dec. 12 on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
Senior Night set for Saturday
Saturday will be the final home game for Hurts and fellow quarterback Connor McGinnis; wide receivers Nick Basquine, A.D. Miller and Lee Morris; defensive linemen Dillon Faamatau, Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Mann and Marquise Overton; offensive linemen R.J. Proctor and Clayton Woods; and cornerback Parnell Motley.
“I love every single one of those guys,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “I go out there and try to play my hardest for every one of those guys every week because I know this is their last ride and this is a special place to them.”
Frog cornerback to miss first half
TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney will miss the first half against the Sooners after being ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Texas Tech last week. Behind Gladney, an All-Big 12 senior with 41 career starts, is freshman Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.
Evening kickoff for Bedlam
OU’s game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 in Stillwater will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on Fox. It will be the Sooners’ fourth consecutive night game after five consecutive morning kickoffs. The first three games of the season also were at night, meaning OU will conclude the regular season without a single afternoon kickoff.