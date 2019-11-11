Sermon, Mann out for the year
Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon and defensive lineman Kenneth Mann are done for the season as the result of injuries sustained in Saturday’s first half against Iowa State, coach Lincoln Riley said Monday.
“Tough injuries, certainly, for those two,” Riley said. “They’ve not only been a big part of this team, but a big part of a lot of teams and a lot of great memories around here, so obviously sick, heartbroken for those two because they both put a ton into this program.
“(It) will definitely create some opportunities for others and for us to continue to move on as a team and opportunities for other people to step up and grow, and that’s what has to happen in these moments.”
A fifth-year senior, Mann missed the first three weeks of the season with an injury before returning for the following six and starting the West Virginia game.
Sermon, a junior, appeared in every game, rushing for 385 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He also caught eight passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
With Sermon out for the second half, running back Kennedy Brooks received more carries Saturday, resulting in a season-high 132 yards on 15 carries. Brooks also escaped for a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“We did some really good things in the run game from an offensive line standpoint and from a running back standpoint,” Riley said. “We executed better. When you do that, you are going to get more opportunities. We were able to get a few more plays than we’ve been getting, too, which also made a difference as well.
“It’s going to be key (in the remainder of the year). It’s always key at the end of the year. We hate losing Trey, but Kennedy has been a workhorse for us before and certainly we have a lot of confidence in Rhamondre (Stevenson) and T.J. (Pledger) as well.”
Sooners stand with Rayden
After a video recently went viral on social media showing an Oklahoma City-area 12-year-old with special needs being bullied at school, OU invited the boy, Rayden Overbay, to Saturday’s game along with his family.
“We got to spend some time with him before the game, visit with him and his family, really, really neat people,” Riley said. “And then obviously one of the best parts of winning that game was being able to bring him in the locker room and sharing that with our players.
“I know some videos and stuff went out (on social media). Some of the better stuff was the different interaction he had with some of our coaches and players after that was all done. I know it meant a lot to our team. They were all very aware of it.”
Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts also posted a video of him signing an autographed football for Rayden after the game.
“I think we often — I know I often — get caught up in wins and losses and going out there, worrying about playing the game, not realizing what an inspiration that I am sometimes to people,” Hurts said Monday. “And then honestly Rayden is an inspiration to me. I told him he was a soldier for just how he handled himself. It meant the world to me, honestly, for me to meet him. That whole meeting was great for me, and he has a friend in me.”
TCU game will be 2:30 or 7 p.m.
The time and TV network for the Nov. 23 game against TCU won’t be set until after this weekend’s games. It will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 or 7 p.m. on Fox or FS1.
Lamb earns Big 12 honor
Junior receiver CeeDee Lamb was named Big 12 offensive player of the week on Monday.
Lamb caught eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Sooners’ 42-41 win over Iowa State. He is tied for the national lead with 13 TD receptions this season.