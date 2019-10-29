Riley addresses use of name, image and likeness benefits
The NCAA’s Board of Governors announced Tuesday that it voted unanimously to permit student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.
A timeline hasn’t been set, but it could impact Oklahoma’s football program in future seasons.
“It’s certainly not surprising. I think it could be a positive thing,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. “It will be certainly interesting to see how it’s all put together. To me, that’s the bigger question is how you put it together, how do you maintain amateur status of players? The integrity of college sports. So they’ve got a little bit of time to do that, but it’ll be very important to the future of this game.”
Riley said he believes coaches will have some input on the implementation.
It was mentioned that there could be some disparity between certain players like quarterbacks making more money than non-skill players.
“It’ll be interesting. In that way, it’ll be a little bit more like the pros in some way,” Riley said. “It’ll be interesting if they try to make it uniform for all players or if it’s based on your notoriety. There’s just a lot of stuff a lot of people got to work through and I’m glad I don’t have to do it.”
Back to work
OU was able to bounce back from mid-season losses to qualify for the College Football Playoff in 2015, 2017 and 2018.But none of the defeats came this late in the season, meaning there is little margin for error during the Sooners’ final four regular-season games.
The Sooners lost to Texas in mid-October in 2015 and 2018, and fell to Iowa State in late September during the 2017 season.
Riley said the Sooners have had a good start to the week.
“Our team knows what we’re capable of. So there’s a lot of belief and confidence in the room, but also a harsh sense of reality that we’ve got to go play that way too,” Riley said. “Having ability to do it is one thing — and we’ve done it a majority of the year. There are definitely a lot of things we’ve got to continue to improve on.
“We know the blueprint, we know exactly what it takes to do it, but we have to put that in action with this team,” Riley added. “This team’s got to take it forward. We’ve gotten off to a great start with that. “
Kelly cleared, but no timetable on others
Linebacker Caleb Kelly is suspected to have suffered a knee injury during the spring — the Sooners aren’t saying what the nature of his injury is — but he recently was cleared to return to practice.
“He’s doing great. He’s close. He’s fully cleared. Doing some nice things,” Riley said. “We’re progressing him up. Being fully cleared and then being ready to play are two different things. He’s been doing a lot of things with us here the last few weeks and is getting better quickly.”
Kelly could play four games this season and maintain his redshirt status.
Tight end Grant Calcaterra has missed three games and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell missed the second half of the Kansas State game Saturday. Both also have undisclosed injuries.
“Both doing well. We’re going to re-evaluate Calcaterra here through the week, but no update on him,” Riley said. “Delarrin’s doing well. We’re not at the point where we have to make any decisions, but he’s progressing well.”
Under the lights
After playing five consecutive Big 12 Conference games at 11 a.m., the league announced that the OU-Iowa State game on Nov. 9 will kick off at 7 p.m.
“We’re excited about it. We are. I would imagine our fan base is pretty excited about it, too,” Riley said about the later kickoff. “Great for recruiting. Good to just change it up a little bit. We’re looking forward to playing under the lights. There’s still never anything like that. I would imagine Norman, Oklahoma, next Saturday at 7 o’clock is going to be rocking. We can’t wait.”
Sooners quartet up for major awards
On Tuesday, quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which is presented to the college player of the year.
Defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and linebacker Kenneth Murray were named semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, which is earned by the nation’s top defensive player.
Oklahoma joins Ohio State in the only schools to boast semifinalists for both awards.