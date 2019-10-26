No excuses
Kenneth Murray didn’t mince words when asked about the Oklahoma defense’s play in a 48-41 loss at Kansas State on Saturday.
“We didn’t play well enough. We’ve got to be better up front. Linebackers, we’ve got to be better, everybody has to be better. So, I mean, I’m not going to make no excuses about anything. We just didn’t play well enough,” Murray said.
K-State scored on eight consecutive possessions to take a 48-23 lead with 12:54 remaining. Six of the drives ended with touchdowns.
“One thing that we talked about was trying to be consistent. Make sure you played four-quarter ball, and that didn’t happen today,” senior nose tackle Neville Gallimore said. “I gotta be that much better, just being a senior, being a leader. Get the guys going. We just weren’t as effective as we needed to be.”
K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson was 18-of-28 passing for 213 yards. The Wildcats also rushed for six TDs, equaling the total allowed by the Sooners in the first seven games.
Third-quarter woes
K-State outscored the Sooners 17-0 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 41-23.
The Wildcats had 173 yards of offense on 22 plays. OU only snapped the ball three times and managed 12 yards.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said a confident team left the halftime locker room. Gabe Brkic’s career-best 50-yard field goal had cut the Wildcats’ lead to 24-23 at intermission.
“We had a couple of stallouts offensively (in the third quarter) and then I thought we just kind of got away from doing our job,” Riley said. “It was like everybody’s excited and amped and ready to go, but you’ve got to play good ball. It’s the mentality and all that, but it’s also doing your job within the scheme.
“I thought guys wanted to make a play so bad. … I can think of several examples on all three sides where we got out of the context of the scheme, and then a good team like Kansas State makes you pay.”
Motley, Turner-Yell out
OU played much of the game without starting defensive backs Parnell Motley and Delarrin Turner-Yell.
Motley was ejected for a personal foul when he kicked at a K-State player at the end of the first quarter, and Turner-Yell suffered an undisclosed injury early in the second half.
“Losing two secondary starters was a big deal. There’s no doubt about it. It limited some things we can do. And they’ve been two solid players for us,” Riley said. “We’ll come back and re-evaluate (Turner-Yell). He wasn’t able to come back. And then obviously Motley lost his composure there on the sideline and there’s no room for it. It hurt our team.”
Marquee win
Chris Klieman, in his first season as K-State’s head coach, said he wasn’t concerned that his team was a 23.5-point underdog to the Sooners.
“I don’t have any idea on the lines and the spreads. It was a statement for our guys,” Klieman said. “You get a chance to play at home. I told the seniors how many more opportunities are you going to have to play in front of this great fan base and play in front of your home crowd?
“It was a phenomenal crowd and they stayed in it for the full 60 (minutes). So, again, credit to those payers.”
Streak snapped
The Sooners lost a true road game for the first time since an Oct. 4, 2014, setback at TCU.
OU had a 22-game road game winning streak that is the second-longest nationally in the post-World War II era. It was only behind the Sooners’ 25-game stretch between 1953-58 under legendary coach Bud Wikinson.
Holding the ball
K-State entered with the fifth-best time of possession advantage in college football.
The Wildcats owned the football on Saturday, holding the ball for 38 minutes, 8 seconds to OU’s 21:52.
K-State also snapped the ball 73 times compared to OU’s 53.
Up next
OU will get the week off before resuming Big 12 play with a Nov. 9 home game against Iowa State. The game time has yet to be announced.