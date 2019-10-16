Motley ranks Texas game in top 3 for OU defense
Cornerback Parnell Motley called Oklahoma’s performance Saturday in a 34-27 victory over Texas one of the top three defensive games in which he has participated during his four seasons.
But, just like head coach Lincoln Riley mentioned earlier this week, there’s still plenty of room to grow as a defense.
“Just to get a record-setting team nine sacks, that was outstanding, but there’s a lot more opportunities to be had out there,” Motley said. “We’ve still got to improve them, but honestly, that was one of about a top three defensive games that we had. By far not our best game, though. We’ve got to keep pushing.”
Riley enjoys hearing that attitude as the schedule shifts to the second half of the season.
“They really believe that they can and even believe that they should play better,” Riley said Wednesday. “I think the great players or groups or units or teams have that, the ability to enjoy it and appreciate winning, but you do have high expectations and you want to continue to get better. You don’t have that sense of just satisfaction.
“I feel that more with our group right now than I have in a while.”
Calling Haselwood’s number
Jadon Haselwood is OU’s third-best wide receiver statistically, but he didn’t play against the Longhorns.
But Riley said he doesn’t have to reassure freshmen like Haselwood, who may be a little down after not playing in the season’s biggest game.
“Not really. You talk to the guys about a plan going in. I thought defensively, we stuck to it pretty well. I thought offensively, we didn’t play enough guys,” Riley said. “Those guys are ready to play and ready to play in that moment. We’ve got to do a better job offensively sticking to our set plans. We didn’t do as good a job there.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys that were certainly ready to play in that game who didn’t get to play much. We’ve counted on a bunch of them up to this point and we’ll count on them more and more going forward.”
Depending on Mundschau
OU punter Reeves Mundschau ranks second in the Big 12 at 45.2 yards per punt. He has hit a 67-yarder, which is the longest in the conference this season.
He has come a long way since backing up Austin Seibert last season, Riley said.
“He kind of got here in the first year and Austin was entrenched. He didn’t quite improve like we wanted. I give him a lot of credit. We really challenged him — coach (Jay) Boulware, myself, the rest of the staff — in his work ethic and approach,” Riley said. “It was kind of that ‘I know the opportunity seems like a long way away, but it is a hell of a lot closer than you think and you better get going because you don’t get many of these.’
“Give the kid credit. He’s responded and his work ethic’s gone off the chart.”
Owens to be honored
OU legend Steve Owens will be recognized at halftime of Saturday’s game against West Virginia.
Owens was the 1969 Heisman Trophy winner and will be honored with a 50th anniversary plaque.
Owens rushed for 1,523 yards and a school-record 23 touchdowns in his senior season. On Saturday, he will take part in a chalk talk session with ESPN’s Mike Golic and a photo session between 9-10:30 a.m. at The Heisman House, which will be set up at the intersection of Jenkins Avenue and 4th Street.