Sooners lose defensive starter
Jon-Michael Terry, a junior outside linebacker who started the first six games this season, will miss the remainder of 2019 with a lower leg injury.
Riley said the non-contact injury happened during practice last week.
“Tough loss for us,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said about the Victory Christian graduate. “He was playing extremely well. He’s been one of the breakthrough players for us in moving to the rush linebacker spot.
“We hate to lose his experience and his playmaking ability … we’re sick for him. It was a non-contact injury that makes your stomach turn when you see it. We’ll get him back. He’ll be ready to go for us next year and he’ll still be a big part of what we’re doing.”
Nik Bonitto started at the position against West Virginia.
Blocking Gallimore
Riley has had to game plan against tough nose guards during his career, with Alabama’s Quinnen Williams providing a challenge in last year’s Orange Bowl.
That’s why Riley is excited that OU’s Neville Gallimore is playing at such a high level this season.
“That’s one of the toughest places to play against a great player. We dealt with that last year in the Orange Bowl,” Riley said. “Because a player there, you can’t really get away from them. You can’t run away from them. They impact everything. They impact the center of the pocket, they impact just about every kind of run game that you could want.”
Where has he seen Gallimore’s improvement?
It’s understanding different blocking schemes as well as how to leverage and beat different blocks, the coach said.
“I think he mentally is in a good place. And I do think a lot of it for him, too, is this scheme has put him in position to make a lot of plays. It has,” Riley said. “It’s a scheme with his burst and acceleration off the ball has certainly, you think of a scheme like this for an inside guy, you think of a guy like Neville. It’s been a good fit.”
Let’s stay together
Jalen Hurts opened his Monday meeting with reporters by announcing that the 24-hour rule is over.
It’s the second consecutive he’s opened his session with those words, meaning that talk about the West Virginia win is in the past. All focus is on Kansas State, Saturday’s 11 a.m. road opponent.
“One of the things that’s caught my attention is how this team is starting to realize the importance of togetherness in playing for one another, playing for the man next to you,” Hurts said. “It’s one of those deals where we’ve got to keep the main thing, continue to attack every day and take positive steps.”
What’s been the evolution of the togetherness?
“When we talk about the approach we have in practice, the intent we have in practice when we do the things we do, everybody continues to hold the man next to them to that standard, hold them accountable to doing their job,” Hurts said. “It’s an ongoing thing, but we’ve got to continue to move forward together.”
Snyder-less Wildcats
Riley made media members smile when he said it will be weird looking at the Kansas State sideline and not seeing Bill Snyder wearing his very dated Alamo Bowl white jacket.
Riley still expects a tough challenge from Kansas State, who is led by first-year coach Chris Klieman.
“No shock at all that they are playing very well. They’ve taken to his system well,” Riley said. “In some ways, they are certainly different to what they’ve done in the past. In some ways, they are not. You still see the toughness and physicality that we’ve come to expect from K-State.
“That’s certainly hasn’t changed. But a talented football team that returns a lot of really good pieces and some really good football players.”
On the call
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ABC. Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline) are on the broadcast team.