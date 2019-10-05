Another new look
Oklahoma started its fifth offensive line in as many games in Saturday’s 45-20 victory at Kansas.
OU was without opening-day starting tackles Erik Swenson and Adrian Ealy in the lineup. R.J. Proctor (left tackle) and Tyrese Robinson (right tackle) took their spots.
“Health is what it is. Five lineups in five games, I think. Not ideal. That’s something if you get through it, it pays dividends on the back end. And so far we’ve been able to get through it, we’ve been able to make it work,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Our guys, give them credit. They get everybody’s best every single week. I mean every single defense in the country circles our team and our offense. We get that, and that’s how we like it.
“They’ve done a good job. Hopefully we can get some of these guys back and start to get some depth and continuity back.”
No Brooks
Kennedy Brooks didn’t play Saturday after absorbing an illegal hit to his knee in last week’s win over Texas Tech.
Riley’s update on his running back: “We were probably a little conservative with him. There’s nothing structurally there. He’s sore like you’re going to be after you take a shot like that, but he’s good to go,” Riley said. “He’ll be ready to go. We’ll get some of that soreness out and should have him (against Texas).”
Rhamondre Stevenson finished with a team-high 109 yards on five carries. Trey Sermon ended with 71 yards, while T.J. Pledger saw his first action this season. He finished with 30 rushing yards on three carries.
Wait, then move fast
Saturday’s kickoff was delayed a half-hour after storms passed through the Lawrence, Kansas area.
The teams agreed to an abbreviated 35-minute warmup and offered fans a unique look at OU’s pregame routine. A team prayer was held on the field, along with Riley giving his final talk to the team.
Riley said his team is almost like “robots” when it comes to pregame, so this was definitely different.
“We had a plan. Our guys knew what the plan was. And then as soon as the time hit, we were going to do it. But it felt different. I’m sure it did to them. It for sure did to me,” Riley said.
Sutherland update
Riley had no comment on kicker Calum Sutherland’s situation. According to a report in The Oklahoman, the sophomore is under a Title IX investigation following an altercation with his girlfriend at the time.
“No comment, you guys know where we stand on that. Allegations, obviously, we take very seriously and if something like that comes up, they’re not a part of our team,” Riley said. “(The) kicking situation, Gabe (Brkic) is doing extremely well. Also been real impressed with Steven Johnson. He’s done a great job in the backup role, so we’ve got two we’re very confident in right now.”
Red River debut
Jalen Hurts was asked about playing in his first OU-Texas game next week.
“I played in the Iron Bowl. I played in big games before. I’ll be all right,” the former Alabama quarterback said.