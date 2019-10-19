Block party
Brayden Willis wore a big smile when describing his blocked punt during Saturday’s 52-14 win over West Virginia.
The sophomore sliced through the line and got a hand on Josh Growden’s punt. Austin Stogner recovered the ball in the back of the end zone to set off a special teams celebration.
“Our coaches do a great job of preparing us each week on special teams,” Willis said. “We had made a little sideline adjustment. They were doing some things we anticipated them doing. We had to get out there and see … (it) allowed me to go free. I just wanted to make sure the moment wasn’t too big and execute. I made the play.”
Between 2003-17, the Sooners didn't score a touchdown off a blocked punt. Since the beginning of last season, Oklahoma has done it three times (Florida Atlantic and Kansas last season, West Virginia this year). Willis now has the last two blocked punts that have been recovered for scores.
Stogner, who beat Drake Stoops to the football, scored his first career touchdown.
Pretty pass
Lincoln Riley described Jalen Hurts’ 46-yard touchdown pass to Lee Morris as “jaw-dropping.”
“It was into a gusty wind and it was covered pretty decent. It was a throw with a little bit of a strange angle. It wasn’t just a go ball down the field. You’ve got to read the angle of the receiver and anticipate where he’s going to be,” Riley said “You occasionally get a guy wide open, and that’s great and there’s a large margin for error, but there wasn’t much margin for error on that one. It was a big-boy throw.”
For Morris, it was his first TD reception this season. He said it felt good to get back in the end zone.
As for how Hurts has played this season?
“Heisman-like. He’s showing why he’s one of the best in the country and we’re following him,” Morris said.
Tough homecoming
West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall never got into rhythm against his former teammates.
Kendall ended 15-of-31 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
After the contest, he met with several OU players and shared a quick embrace with Riley.
“It was different. Kind of bittersweet, in a way,” Riley said. “Fun to see him get his opportunity, and you could see on several throws out here today why we recruited him. He throws a beautiful ball. Neat kid. Great family. I’ll certainly be rooting for him the rest of the way.”
Charleston Rambo on Kendall: “That’s my dog. I’m just happy for him. That was my quarterback when we were on the scout team. I feel for him. After the game, I talked to him and he’s in good heart. He’s good. I’m glad to see him throwing the ball around.”
Joe C weighs in on morning kicks
Oklahoma played its fourth consecutive 11 a.m. game Saturday and has another one scheduled for next week at Kansas State.
Oklahoma has played back-to-back home games at 11 and has two more home contests scheduled — No. 9 against Iowa State and No. 23 versus TCU.
OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione sent out a pair of tweets to fans addressing the morning starts.
“Appreciate our fans adjusting for another 11 a.m. game. Although it’s not always readily apparent, we vigorously push for other times, like we did for our opener,” Castiglione wrote on Twitter.
“Obviously, the national TV exposure is important but we also fully understand the impact on you. We will continue to explore ways to better serve you. Go #Sooners.”
OU’s opening game against visiting Houston was moved to Sunday. The network asked for the game to start at 2:30 p.m., but the school fought for the 6:30 p.m. time slot.